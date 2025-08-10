Royal Ascot hero Lazzat back to defend Maurice de Gheest Stakes title | Today on Sky Sports Racing

There is Group One action to enjoy this Sunday on Sky Sports Racing as the ARC Prix Maurice de Gheest takes centre stage at Deauville.

3.05 Deauville - Reigning champion Lazzat faces stellar field

Last year's hero Lazzat bids to follow up on his Royal Ascot success. Jerome Reynier's four-year-old stamped himself as the best sprinter around when seeing off Satono Reve to claim the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and will be a hot favourite to land a third Group One success.

Kevin Ryan's Inisherin, sent off just 3/1 when beaten six lengths by Lazzat at Ascot, missed the July Cup last month and could offer some each-way value with this extra distance likely to suit and Ryan Moore in the plate.

2000 Guineas third Shadow Of Light is yet to back that up having suffered defeats on his last two starts but is another who might be at home over this intermediate sprint trip.

Plenty of dangers include Commonwealth Cup third Raveyka, while Woodshauna has made giant strides this summer and his Prix Jean Prat victory would see him go well as he dips back to six-and-a-half furlongs.

Image: Inisherin will take on Lazzat at Deauville

4.15 Deauville - Khafiz and Sahlan clash in Group Three

Khafiz and Sahlan contest a competitive-looking Group Three Prix Daphnis (4.15).

Roger Varian saddles Khafiz who has looked useful in winning both starts this season at Kempton and Doncaster but will need to improve as he heads up markedly in class.

Sahlan, a winner on his sole start at two, returned with an excellent second behind Ridari in Paris before struggling in the French 2000 Guineas. He has strong claims on the pick of those efforts but has a bit to prove having disappointed when sent off favourite in Listed grade back in June.

William Haggas' Scoville is unbeaten in two starts and is another who takes a big step up in grade under Tom Marquand.

5.07 Wolverhampton - Saxonia and Antiquity contest strong handicap

Saxonia and Antiquity lock horns in a strong renewal of the Dine In The Horizons Restaurant Handicap (5.07) at Wolverhampton.

The Charlie Johnston-trained Saxonia was successful the last time he contested Class Five company and, following a creditable fourth in a competitive Racing League handicap last week, he must be feared in this lesser heat, a 1lb drop looking generous.

Antiquity failed in his hat-trick attempt at Doncaster last time, but this progressive type should appreciate the return to the all-weather and looks the chief danger under William Carver, while Waiting For Love completes the shortlist.