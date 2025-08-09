Shergar Cup: Asia lift Ascot title as Ryusei Sakai and Suraj Narredu star in team competition

The 2025 Shergar Cup went the way of Asia after a dramatic final race showdown at Ascot.

Captained by Indian jockey Suraj Narredu, team Asia - new for this year's competition after replacing the Ladies team - won two of the six races and picked up a crucial second place in a tense concluding contest to pip Europe by a single point.

Narredu, joined by Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata, enjoyed a "dream" success in the Stayers contest aboard Fireblade, while Sakai flew the flag for Japan after victory in the Sprint on Prince Of India.

How the Shergar Cup unfolded

Vintage Clarets had got the Rest of the World off to the perfect start, taking the Dash under the highly experienced Hugh Bowman.

Team-mate Karis Teetan helped add some more points as Venture Capital came home third, with Asia's Vespasian under Ryusei Sakai separating the two.

There was a "dream come true" moment for Narredu as Fireblade raced clear to win the Stayers contest for team Asia.

In a steadily run two-mile contest, the 40-year-old was the first to strike to repel all-comers by almost two lengths.

Image: Suraj Narredu smiles after victory at Ascot in the Shergar Cup

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Robbie Dolan got Great Britain & Ireland their first victory of the day as Night Breeze took the Challenge.

Sakai is no stranger to big winners around the world and added Ascot to his list, steering Prince Of India to success in the Sprint as Asia struck again.

Europe then bagged its first winner of the competition as favourite Tenability overcame trouble in running in the 12-furlong Classic.

Ridden by France's all-time leading female jockey Delphine Santiago, Tenability was locked in behind a wall of horses early in the straight but, once the gap opened on the rail, the son of Frankel got rolling to beat Team Player and Dario Di Tocco by a neck.

Image: Narredu celebrates as Fireblade win the Shergar Cup Stayers

Ebt's Guard (13-2) won the Mile under Per-Anders Graberg, but his Europe team agonisingly fell short in the competition as Asia won by a point.

Asia triumphed overall with a score of 68 from Europe on 67, Great Britain and Ireland were third on 62 ahead of the Rest of the World on 55.

Hugh Bowman won the Silver Saddle for leading rider.