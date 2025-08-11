Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor's Sprint Series Final takes centre stage on Monday

We have Flat racing from Windsor live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday with the Sprint Series Final headlining a competitive card.

7.10 Windsor - Badri and Seraphim Angel feature in Sprint Series Final

Thirteen are set to go to post for the Fitzdares Sprint Series Final Handicap. Michael Herrington's Badri is one of two last-time-out winners seeking consecutive wins having qualified with his latest impressive success over the course and six-furlong distance.

Tom Dascombe is represented by Seraphim Angel, the only filly and only three-year-old lining up in the feature. She returned to form with an impressive all-the-way display at Windsor last month and will have the assistance of Hollie Doyle for the first time.

The in-form Oisin Murphy rides Amazonian Dream for Rod Millman and he has previously won three times over course and distance. He was only beaten a neck off of an eight-pound higher mark in this contest last year.

Billy Loughnane, fresh from his Group One ride for Godolphin in Germany on Sunday, partners Inishfallen for Brian Meehan who finished second to Badri last time out, but arrives here six pounds better off with that rival this evening.

Havanagreattime, Change Sings and Tom Marquand's mount Indian Run are others to note.

5.40 Windsor - Audience half-sister seeks first win

Kinswoman will aim to get off the mark at the sixth attempt in the Join Fitzdares For A Personal Service EBF Novice Stakes. The filly is a half-sister to Lockinge winner Audience and has been steadily improving, having finished runner-up the last twice.

Eve Johnson Houghton saddles Trafalger who is having his second run for the stable having switched from Brian Toomey's yard in June. The gelding finished runner-up at Doncaster on his only run for the stable having just been denied by the odds-on favourite. Benoit De La Sayette keeps the ride.

Nicola Currie is set to partner the Henry Candy-trained Scent Of May. Having run once as a two-year-old, finishing ninth at Lingfield, the filly made good improvement to finish second on her only start this year at Salisbury.

James Tate's Mayfair Star is the only newcomer in the field and the filly by Mehmas is from a family the connections have had plenty of success with. She is the mount of Loughnane and completes the field of four.

7.40 Windsor - My Awele and Lahina Bay seek successive wins

US Navy Flag filly My Awele is one of three contenders in the Extra Place Races At Fitzdares.com Fillies' Handicap who are seeking back-to-back wins. Conrad Allen's filly recorded her first win of the year last time out at Leicester and Connor Planas keeps the ride.

Lahina Bay is also bidding for a repeat success for Rachel Cook and John Bridger. The five-year-old mare recorded a course-and-distance win last time out to take her career tally to five victories and will have the help of usual rider Rhys Clutterbuck.

The least exposed contender in the race is Just Queen High who recorded a first win last time out at Nottingham on her third start. Trainer Dylan Cunha seeks the assistance of Loughnane who rides the filly for the first time.

The ultra-consistent Jax Edge is one to keep an eye on, having struck twice and finished runner-up on three occasions since the middle of November.

Be An Angel, Emporess and Murphy's mount Sweet Sonata are others to note.