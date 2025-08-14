Bill Turner: Six-time Brocklesby Stakes-winning trainer dies aged 78

Bill Turner, who won Doncaster's Brocklesby Stakes six times during his training career, has passed away aged 78 following a fractured skull; The Somerset-based handler was described by his daughter Kathy as "everyone’s dad."

Trainer Bill Turner has died aged 78 following a serious accident earlier this week.

Turner, who was based in Sigwells in Somerset, was a former jockey and as a trainer became synonymous with the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster, having won the traditional first race of the Flat turf season six times.

He had been in a serious condition in hospital after reportedly fracturing his skull in a fall on Monday and his daughter, Kathy, announced his death on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking at Chepstow racecourse, she told Sky Sports Racing: "Dad passed away about an hour and a half ago.

"We got the call in the lorry, I'd made the decision to come here, the horse (Red Snapper) was to run in dad's name in his honour, whatever had happened he would have wanted that.

"He slipped away this morning. The support from everyone in racing has been absolutely outstanding. I've tried to reply to as many people as I could, but I am so sorry if I haven't replied to you or someone else. The love that man had was absolute.

"He wasn't just my dad and my sister's dad and Ryan's grandfather, he was everyone's dad and the people who he has helped in their careers saw him as a dad.

"He would have preferred to have been going flat out up the gallops but unfortunately it was a freak accident.

"I still can't get round that this injury has done this to him, as I've pulled him out from such serious injuries on the gallops. Only last Sunday he was re-felting my sister's salon roof."

Mick's Yer Man was Turner's last Brocklesby winner in 2013 and that victory held special significance.

Kathy Turner added: "His best ever moment was when Ryan (While, grandson) won the Brocklesby on Mick's Yer Man."