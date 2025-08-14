Racing League: London & the South establish a clear lead with two weeks to go

The East put up a good fight but could not maintain their lead in the Racing League, striking twice on the night but relinquishing their lead to the home team, London & the South.

5.00 Racing League Race 22 Handicap

The League leaders were quick to get off the mark on Week Four as Rocking Ends came home strongly to score in emphatic fashion for Tom Clover and Danny Muscutt.

The grey gelding was never too far off the pace and found plenty when it mattered to extend The East's hold on the Racing League with Clearpoint and Moulin Booj doing their best to pick up the pieces for The North and London & The South, with Team Ireland and Our Planet just missing out in fourth.

5.30 Racing League Race 23 Handicap

Whathappensinvegas came from well off the pace to strike in impressive fashion, coming home strongly down the outside of the field to return to winning ways for Ian Williams, Saffie Osborne and Wales & The West.

Narmar made up really good late ground to land the second prize for the North and the long-time leader Shady Boy held on gamely for third with Just An Hour just missing out for Wales & The West and The East respectively.

London & The South team manager Matt Chapman played his Joker and the third and sixth place finishes, with Afloat also running on nicely, helped them edge ahead of The East in the Team Standings.

6.00 Racing League Race 24 Handicap

London & The South extended their newly obtained lead with a first and third in the next.

Gloriously Sassy looked set to make all for Clifford Lee, Karl Burke and Team Ireland but the in-form Kodi Fire was not going down without a fight, and ground down the long-time leader in the shadows of the post with Love Is The Law finishing a never-threatened third. Zarathos just held on for the fourth spot for The East.

6.30 Racing League Race 25 Handicap

A profitable contest for Team Yorkshire and Team Scotland as the Paul Attwater-trained Brosay struck for Leonna Mayor's Yorkshire, and led home the Scotland pair Zoulu Chief and Montezuma.

Team Ireland picked up fourth prize with Emperor Spirit never far from the pace and Bishop's Crown finished fifth for London & The South.

7.00 Racing League Race 26 Handicap

Zapphire and Urban Sprawl provided a great result for Team Scotland, with the Julie Camacho-trained mare getting the better of the rallying Jimmy Speaking and fast-finishing Hickory in a head-bobbing finish.

The London & The South representative Jimmy Speaking was just denied second prize by Wales & the West with the Victoria Cup hero Hickory who finished with a wet sail down the outside of the field and just missed out on the number one spot. Urban Sprawl picked up fourth-place points to make it a profitable contest for Alex Steedman and Team Scotland.

7.30 Racing League Race 27 Handicap

London & the South scored maximum points to further enhance their lead in the Team Standings as Siempre Arturo and Lieber Power ran out a cosy 1-2 for Chapman's team.

Team Scotland's leading chance Ammes looked primed to cause the pair a problem on straightening, but he couldn't keep tabs on the Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained gelding who drew clear of his teammate in the hands of Nicola Currie. Secret Beach just missed out on the third spot, picking up some of the minor points in fourth for the North.

8.00 Racing League Race 28 Handicap

The most dramatic finish of the night came in the feature as Auld Toon Loon came from last to first to land the spoils for Tom Dascombe, Callum Shepherd and The East.

Wales and the West's Silent Age attempted to repeat the feat of his Wolverhampton success, leading for most of the way but he couldn't hold off the late challenge of Yorkshire's Financer who looked to have the contest sealed before Auld Toon Loon came through to steal victory close to home. Andaleep added to a successful haul for London & the South, picking up points for the fourth spot.

Final table - Week Four

London & The South - 581

The East - 486

Scotland - 446

Yorkshire - 432

Wales & The West - 409

Ireland - 358

The North - 291