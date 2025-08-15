Weekend Winners: The team have their say on Saturday's Hungerford Stakes at Newbury

The Weekend Winners team are back to preview Newbury's feature on Saturday, the Group Two Hungerford Stakes.

This week Weekend Winners is hosted by Dave Orton who is joined by Declan Rix and Sam Boswell to preview an exciting day of action at the Berkshire track, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The team took particular interest in the Hungerford Stakes, with 10 runners set to go to post in the seven-furlong contest..…

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"I'm happy to take the favourite on in More Thunder and the step up in class worries me. To be fair to him he did well to win the Bunbury Cup, and he beat a horse who loves the course having switched around on the track.

"I'm siding with King's Gamble. He's an enormous horse and Ralph Beckett has taken his time with him and thought highly of him as a three-year-old. He's had his issues and [they] clearly didn't think he had any issues last time given the gamble on him late from 25/1. He ran a stormer over six furlongs last time and the step up to seven furlongs should help him a lot more."

Host Dave Orton…

"Witness Stand is interesting having won the Lennox Stakes and when I spoke to Jamie Insole they think the world of him. It may have looked as if he got the run of the race, but they believed he was going great at home. Penalties have been defied plenty of times in this race and think he will run well here.

"Great Generation is overpriced if she goes back to her Lingfield form. Marco Ghiani gets back on after running over six furlongs at Royal Ascot. This race has a record of horses who have bitten off more than they can chew and she is one of these in here."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"I really like King's Gamble! This was a massive effort last time, having missed the break and raced on his own on the far side. There are a few too many seconds to his name which would be a little negative for me but he's going to come on again for his run again last time.

"I liked him for the handicap up at York next week, but he comes here instead. There is more to come from him and the step up will help him reverse the form with Rage Of Bamby as long as he doesn't bounce."

