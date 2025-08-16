More Thunder keeps up winning momentum in Hungerford Stakes at Newbury

More Thunder continued his brilliant summer when powering home for an impressive victory in the Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Sent off the 6-4 favourite after landing the spoils in the Bunbury Cup last month, Tom Marquand had More Thunder in his customary position away from the pace as Hackwood Stakes winner Rage Of Bamby and Lennox Stakes victor Witness Stand disputed the it and led the runners into the closing stages.

However, the complexion of the race changed once Marquand eased his mount into top gear, weaving his way to the front with half a furlong to run before darting clear in tremendous fashion late on.

More Thunder finished two and a quarter lengths clear of Witness Stand who kept on gamely for second and Marvelman a head further back in third.

Haggas said: "He's progressing well and I was very pleased with him today, he won well.

"I still don't really know what his best trip is, but he seems to be getting better anyway and he was strong at the finish today, he wasn't stopping.

"I think he's quite effective if not at his best on slower ground and he's been fun. He's done very well and beat a horse who won a good race last time, so hopefully the form is strong and he's won comfortably so I'm delighted."

More Thunder holds a host of high-ranking entries at distances ranging from six furlongs to a mile later in the season and with Group Two honours secured, the Somerville Lodge handler raised the possibility of stepping up to the highest level before the year is out.

"I would say all options are open for him," continued Haggas. "We're in everything from six furlongs to a mile and he's won a Group Two now so we've got to go for another Group Two or a Group One and it will just depend on how many more races we're going to give him this season.

"He won at both the Craven and the Guineas meeting so he has been on the go for a while so we will have to see.

"We need to make plans, will he retire or race again as a five-year-old? So we've got lots to think about - but it's nice thinking."