Furthur returns to winning ways with Geoffrey Freer triumph

Furthur put himself in the Betfred St Leger picture when making an impressive return to Newbury in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes.

He left a disappointing display at Newmarket's July Festival behind here, with Oisín Murphy taking full advantage of the gap presented up the inside rail to send the 13-2 chance on to an impressive three-length win over David O'Meara's 3-1 joint-favourite Epic Poet.

Coral cut the winner to 14-1 for the final Classic of the season at Doncaster on September 13, with Balding confirming that would be his intended next target.

He said: "That was much more like it and for whatever reason he was really disappointing in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last time.

"I think it's because I probably ran him back too soon after Ascot, but that was pleasing to see him settle nicely and then quicken like he did.

"We're hoping we'll be heading towards the Leger now, that seems the logical next step and he's proved he's worthy of his place there. The nice thing is he seems to handle any ground and we'll hopefully be in good shape at Doncaster."