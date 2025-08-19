Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Chepstow and Wolverhampton

We have a busy day’s racing on Monday with flat action from Brighton, Chepstow and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.30 Chepstow - Highfield Viking looks to defy five-pound rise

Highfield Viking is a half-brother to the high-class Highfield Princess and represents the same connections here in the feature Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap.

John and Sean Quinn's charge made all at Ayr last week, travelling strongly before drawing well clear of his rivals to land the easiest success of his career. A five-pound penalty may not be enough to stop him from doubling up.

Believe You Me is the highest rated in the race and will look to bounce back from finishing fourth of 13 at Chepstow, where she couldn't overcome a six-pound rise for her impressive Epsom success last month.

4.15 Brighton - Bear To Dream and River Wharfe clash

Race Five at Brighton brings us the Celebration Of John Kimbers Life Handicap, where two previous course and distance winners pit themselves against each other on the south coast.

Michael Attwater's charge Bear To Dream will be having her 18th Brighton start and will be on the search for her fifth Brighton win after picking up her fourth win at the track in June over today's distance. The mare is also in good recent form having won two of her last five starts.

River Wharfe knows Brighton better than most having ran there 22 times for Tony Caroll who is a master when it comes to getting wins here.

Carroll's charge is just a pound higher from his last win here where he dead heated in May and a return to that form should see a good contest with Bear To Dream.

6.40 Wolverhampton - Course and Distance winner Space Bear returns

Space Bear returns to Wolverhampton for the Sam Worrall 40th Birthday Celebration Nursery Handicap, the scene of her debut win last month where she took out a maiden by two lengths under a good ride from Luke Morris.

The Marco Botti-trained filly steps into handicap company for the first time after disappointing at Yarmouth at the beginning of August. The unexposed two-year-old is in calmer waters today and a bold showing will be expected.

Phantom Watch underperformed in a Glorious Goodwood maiden last time out but to have been sent there, the connections must believe he holds ability, and he could be one to watch on his handicap debut.