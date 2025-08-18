Hollie Doyle blog: Jockey speaks of 'shock' at losing Imad Alsagar job on eve of Ebor Festival at York

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle reacts to losing her retainer with owner Imad Alsagar and previews her rides on day one of the Ebor Festival at York.

Shock news but proud of my achievements for Imad

Unfortunately, I was informed on Friday I'd lost my long-standing retainer with leading owner Imad Alsagar. It came as a bit of a shock, particularly at this stage of the season.

I've been a part of Imad's operation for five years, riding 38 winners including at the highest of levels. We've enjoyed numerous stakes winners, a Royal Ascot winner and a Classic winner with the wonderful Nashwa in the Prix de Diane in 2022, followed by two further Group One successes.

I have nothing but the utmost respect for Imad and would like to thank him for giving me such an amazing opportunity at a formative stage of my career. I wish him and the team the very best of luck in the future.

Image: Doyle and Nashwa struck up a successful partnership

Terrorise a threat off light weight

The show goes on and I head to York on Wednesday for three rides on the opening day of the Ebor Festival, including TERRORISE in the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (4.10).

Trained by the shrewd Brian Ellison, the versatile four-year-old gets into this extended two-miler off a light weight after dominating a course and distance handicap last month.

Also a hurdles winner at Cartmel in May, he's up 7lb for his latest exploits on the Flat and finds himself in a higher grade but stays well, is effective on the forecast fast ground and can give it a good go off just 8st 2lb.

Orbit looks well handicapped

I rode Jamie Insole and Dr Richard Newland's BLUE ORBIT at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and partner him again in the Sky Bet Nursery Handicap (5.20) on Wednesday.

The son of Starman was a shade unlucky at Goodwood as we didn't enjoy the clearest of runs but I liked the way he acquitted himself. He was a free-going sort but is clearly learning to race the right way round and could just be well handicapped off a reduced mark of 80.

I'm not happy with my draw out on the wing in stall one but still expect him to show up well for his upwardly mobile stable on ground he should enjoy.

Irish raider out to upset the odds

The opening Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap (1.50) over five-and-a-half furlongs on Wednesday is fiercely competitive and I'm on big-priced Irish raider CUBAN GREY.

Patrick McKenna's gelding, who I rode at Newcastle last year when he needed the outing, has been holding his form well at home, posting a hard-fought success at the Curragh in July.

He's 7lb higher in the weights now but wasn't beaten far off his current mark in tough races at The Curragh and Cork on his previous starts so hopefully might surprise a few people in a race that demands much more.

Japanese ace can upset Juddmonte stars

I expect Aidan O'Brien's Delacroix to confirm his superiority over Godolphin's Ombudsman in a mouth-watering Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35) at York on Wednesday.

There was little between them at the line in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown but nothing went Delacroix's way that day yet he still found a way to win for the persistent Ryan Moore.

However, I'm hoping Japan's star DANON DECILE will take the measure of both for Keita Tosaki, who I had the pleasure of riding against in his native country last winter.

He's not only a lovely guy but an exceptional jockey as he proved when guiding this four-year-old to glory in the Dubai Sheema Classic in the spring. Shogo Yasuda's colt will love the track and has already proven his effectiveness on fast ground.

Image: Ombudsman clears away from Anmaat to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes

Arras could pose main threat to Lambourn

Dual Derby winner LAMBOURN is hard to oppose in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00) at York on Wednesday - a race he should win en route to a likely tilt at the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster next month.

He's so far clear on ratings that a Group One penalty shouldn't pose any problems but I'd like to see Ralph Beckett's Pride Of Arras make a race of it back at the scene of his Dante win in May.

Gelded since flopping in both Derbies, he represents a yard in good form and could easily be re-ignited by his return to the Knavesmire.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.