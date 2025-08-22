Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las hosts six-race card

Kentucky River and Navid will be looking to follow up recent successes when they clash in the feature of six races from Ffos Las.

2.10 Ffos Las - Recent winners Kentucky River and Navid clash

Last-time winners Kentucky River and Navid lock horns in a trappy Ascona Ladies Fuelled By Fashion Handicap at Ffos Las.

The Ollie Sangster-trained Kentucky River broke his duck at the eighth attempt at Pontefract on Sunday and bids to follow up off this 6lb higher mark. Jockey Luke Morris has a respectable 20% strike rate at the track over the last five years and could prove a valuable addition on top.

Navid is another who arrives on the back of a victory having comfortably claimed a Salisbury handicap by two lengths last time out. This extra distance - stepping up to two miles for the first time - might eke out further improvement.

Simiyann rates best of the remainder, although a weight of 10st could scupper his chances.

2.45 Ffos Las - Lost Signal and Magnatura bid to follow up

A classy heat despite the small field as Lost Signal and Magnatura contest this Ascona Ladies In Lace EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Lost Signal, who has Group 2 entries in the autumn, showed the benefit of his debut when scoring nicely in a Salisbury maiden and he looks the one to beat as he heads back up to seven furlongs under 3lb claimer Alec Voikhansky.

Magnatura built on his debut promise to run away with a Kempton novice in June and has strong claims on this return from a short break.

Brighton runner-up Must Be Ten heads up in distance on his second start, whilst Demetris Mouflon completes the quartet with Pierre-Louis Jamin booked to ride.

5.00 Ffos Las - Sea Of Charm and Jimmy Mark do battle again

Sea Charm and Jimmy Mark reoppose in this closing Ascona Ladies Race Day Elegance Handicap.

Georgina Nicholls' charge narrowly prevailed at Windsor earlier this month and has obvious claims if the blinkers can have the desired effect again. William Cox's mount will have to shoulder a 4lb penalty but don't be surprised to see him hit the frame again.

Jimmy Mark has just a neck to find with Sea Of Charm and could reverse form on these better terms.

Jack Jones fields sole three-year-old Rogue Justice, who makes appeal on his handicap debut, and his trainer has reached for the cheekpieces. Saachi also enters calculations on his first start for Ian Williams, who has saddled three winners from as many runners at the South Wales venue this year.

Watch every race from Ffos Las, live on Sky Sports Racing...