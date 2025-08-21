York: Minnie Hauk completes Oaks four-timer with Yorkshire Oaks success for Aidan O'Brien on the Knavesmire

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Minnie Hauk underlined her credentials as one of the leading three-year-old fillies in Europe with an easy win in the Yorkshire Oaks.

One of two runners for O'Brien in the contest, the bay came into the York Group One with the Cheshire, English and Irish Oaks renewals on her CV this term and was ridden by Ryan Moore as the 8/15 favourite.

Her stablemate Garden Of Eden set the pace and David O'Meara's Estrange did ensure the winner had a race, but the triumph was ultimately light work by three-and-a-half lengths on the line.

O'Brien said: "She's beautiful, she does everything right, she cruises, she's a lovely mover and obviously the Arc and the Breeders' Cup Turf, all those races are there for her.

"Ryan said the (Breeders' Cup) Turf, so she's obviously given him an unbelievable feel. Ryan gave her a class ride, he was very cool on her. She is classy and he gave her a very confident ride.

"It wasn't going to be a Mickey Mouse race today, they were going to go an even gallop without going crazy. Ryan has always said the stronger the tempo, the better we're going to see.

"She's very exciting."

Royal Fixation is Lowther queen for Ed Walker

Royal Fixation sprinted away from the field to land Group Two honours in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

Trained by Ed Walker and ridden by William Buick, the 5/2 joint-favourite was settled well off the pace in the six-furlong contest and had plenty of ground to make up as the race began in earnest.

But once Buick got lower in the saddle, Royal Fixation picked up in style to beat market rival America Queen by a length. Staya also made late gains to be beaten a further two lengths in third.

Royal Fixation was going one place better than at Newmarket, where she had finished runner-up in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on what was just her second career outing.

Walker said: "We've always thought a lot of her and she ran a huge race at Newmarket. It's been a really long six weeks since then, we've let her down and had to build her back up and then you start wondering if you've got it right or is she too fresh.

Image: Royal Fixation won Ed Walker a second Lowther Stakes

"She's so good, what is exciting is that she still looked a bit green off the bridle, when he first asked her she just wandered around a bit.

"She'll get further, for sure, but she won't go to the Fillies' Mile, I think we'll go to the Cheveley Park. She's quick, she's got loads of speed, she's got a very fast female line and I think she'd be too keen over a mile at the moment."

Richard Hughes said of runner-up America Queen: "She can only improve. Ryan (Moore) just had to commit probably 50 yards earlier than he would have liked and you're there to be shot at on an inexperienced horse, but she's run a blinder and we can't ask for more.

"The winner is a good filly and they opened up on the field, which is good. I'm gutted, but pleased."

He added: "The Cheveley Park has always been in my mind, so we'll have a little think about it. She'll definitely be running again before that, but where we're not sure yet. It was all about today first."

George Scott was also pleased with the effort of third home Staya, saying: "She ran a really nice race. They raced on the far side and it got very tight and didn't go to plan at all, but she's run with great credit again and she's probably well capable of going one or two better in this grade in the future.

"It just didn't happen or pan out for us today. She picked up well, but it was too late - it was just the way the race worked out. It was a bit of an unsatisfactory race for us and it's a little bit frustrating, but the winner has won well and well done to them.

"You'd love to have another run before the Cheveley Park, but we'll see how she is."

Bullet Point well made in York handicap

Bullet Point could make a swift return to York on Saturday after stamping his class on Thursday's £150,000 Clipper Handicap.

A winner at Newcastle and Newmarket in the autumn, the William Haggas-trained four-year-old picked up where he left off when completing his hat-trick at the Craven meeting in April and emerged with plenty of credit when second in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot next time.

Having again filled the runner-up spot at the Berkshire track last month, Tom Marquand's mount was the 15/8 favourite to regain winning ways on the Knavesmire and while he was briefly caught in a pocket, he quickened up smartly once the gap came to win by a length from Cerulean Bay.

Image: Bullet Point leads them home at York

Haggas said: "He's lovely, going round a bend probably helped him and he did that well today."

Bullet Point has been declared for the Group Three Sky Bet Strensall Stakes this weekend and could well bid for a second win on the Knavesmire before a planned trip across the globe next month.

"He's declared for the Strensall and we always looked at doing both so we'll see now. We'll have a look at him on Saturday morning," Haggas added.

"He's going to go into quarantine to go to Australia on September 28 to run in a race called the Five Diamonds (Rosehill, November 8) which is a nine-furlong five-year-old (southern hemisphere) only race."

Song Of The Clyde in tune for another big sales race win for Cox

Clive Cox ruled the Harry's Half Million By Goffs once again as Song Of The Clyde came out on top.

The Middleham Park Racing-owned colt was ridden by Rossa Ryan and settled into a position at the fore of the 21-strong field in the early stages as a 15/2 shot.

As the race progressed he did not falter, putting his head down to lengthen towards the line and give his stable a third successive win in the richly-endowed sales race.

Cox said: "That was wonderful, what are the odds of winning it three times in a row with 400 horses in the sale each time?

Image: Song Of The Clyde returns to the winners' enclosure at York

"It's such a good incentive this race and Harry Beeby was a good friend of mine, but the whole concept of such good prize money is what is energising it and it's amazing to get it right with this fella.

"We liked him, he grew an awful lot and had a bit of size and scope as a yearling, but he's got such a wonderful mind as well and when he won at Chester I was really pleased as he jumped up two gears.

"He ran really well with a penalty at Newbury, the drier ground helped him here and he's really going forwards in the right direction."

The trainer's 2023 winner, Dragon Leader, went on to finish second in the similarly valuable Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster the following month.

When asked if Song Of The Clyde could follow the same path, Cox added: "He could well do. We'll see how he comes back, but those sort of prizes are available and he's well qualified, so I would say that would be a possible target.

"I think he could be a horse that can look forward to a bright future from here - he's not just about the sales races. We've been able to get him here good and sharp and ready to go, but I undoubtedly see him going on as a three-year-old. He's got size and scope and a wonderful mind."

Boston Dan filled the runner-up spot, beaten three-quarters of a length, and his trainer Richard Fahey said: "He ran a blinder, we were delighted with him.

"I thought two down we were going to win but obviously the winner just picked up and kept going.

"It was a good result, a great result for the owners. He's in the sales race at Doncaster and all the others so we'll see where he ends up."