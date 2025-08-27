Matt Chapman's manager blog: Racing League win 'would mean the world' as competition heads to Southwell

Matt Chapman's London and The South are on the brink of a first Racing League title as they head to Southwell for the final week of the competition this Thursday.

Winning the Racing League would lay a ghost

Winning the Racing League with London and The South at Southwell on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Racing - would mean the world to me - and would lay a ghost that has haunted me for well over two decades.

Back in the early noughties my quest as Darryll Holland's agent was to make him champion jockey, but as hard as I tried I couldn't find him enough winners to snatch the title from the grasp of the great Kieren Fallon.

Finally, as a team manager, I can set that record straight by actually winning something. To become a champion and make my team champions will be a very special moment if we can get across the line when six weeks of intense competition draws to a climax.

Unfortunately I won't be at Southwell due to a family holiday commitment, which will likely please my fellow team managers, but the hard work and planning is done and I'm confident enough to leave my trainers and jockeys to finish the job in my absence.

We have one hand on the trophy with a 125-point lead over our closest rivals The East, managed by the annoying Charlie Fellowes who has been making some strong statements on our WhatsApp group this week.

"It's ours to lose," he claims, and goes on to say that he doubts there has ever been a stronger team sent to a Racing League fixture than his on Thursday. That's a bold statement from a captain whose team is a shadow of the one that Chris Hughes headed last year.

Happy with squad for Southwell showdown

Despite Charlie's fighting talk, I couldn't be happier with my squad, and with 13 runners (unfortunately one late absentee) across the seven-race card we're well placed to achieve the points we need to secure victory. In fact, I reckon just 80 more will be enough.

This year's competition has been more about skill than chance, which is why I've come into my own, unlike my arch-rival Jamie Osborne whose Wales and The West team have been a shambles. It really is a case of horses for courses, and for that reason I haven't necessarily selected my best performers but instead those with proven form on an artificial surface - like the one they'll encounter at Southwell.

I sincerely hope it doesn't go down to the wire but if it does we're well represented in the closing 5f sprint feature (8.45) by my new star signing Nigel Tinkler, who runs both Tapeta specialist Paddy's Day - winner of the Gosforth Park Cup at Newcastle - and the in-form Muker.

Image: Muker is set to represent London & The South at Southwell

The second race (6.15) could go our way, with Richard Hannon's consistent Best Rate and Chris Dwyer's Berry Clever - a close second over course and distance last time - both in action. Chris has been an absolute star for me and also has strong claims with Jimmy Speaking in the mile handicap (7.45). He's been a legend of a horse, winning on the opening night at Yarmouth and finishing a close third at Windsor.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Manxman was my main hope for the two-mile handicap (7.15), but he had to be pulled out before declarations, so the wonderful Eve Johnson Houghton stepped in with Francesco Baracca, who is an all-weather winner and has been running well all year.

I've also been strongly supported this year by Dan and Claire Kubler, who are back with the admirable Andaleep - a nine-year-old who doesn't know how to run a bad race and has the assistance of the excellent Nicola Currie, who has really shown what she can do in the Racing League - in the 1m 3f handicap (8.15).

I'm also putting my faith in young guns Jack Dace and Joe Leavy. I enjoy giving the young riders opportunities in this competition as they're hungry for success and ride without fear, which is exactly what you need in the heat of a team competition.

Kingscote to claim jockey crown from afar

My shining light, however, has been Richard Kingscote, who will almost certainly be crowned Racing League champion jockey. His nearest rival Danny Muscutt needs to ride four winners to stop him, which is highly unlikely. Richard has now departed for Hong Kong, but the £7,000 cheque he picks up will pay for him to take the family dog with him!

Image: Richard Kingscote is set to be crowned top Racing League jockey for 2025

So, it's time for the talking to stop and the action to commence. I'm fully aware that my rival managers would hate to see me clinch the victory, which makes the prospect even sweeter. The only consolation for them is that I won't be at Southwell to savour the success. Yeeehaaa!

Matt Chapman was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.