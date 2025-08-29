Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las, Fontwell and Newcastle host live action

Bintalina looks the one to beat in Friday's feature from Ffos Las - one of 20 live contests on a busy Friday on Sky Sports Racing.

2.25 Ffos Las - 500,000 guineas yearling Bintalina seeks first win

Roger Varian's filly Bintalina will aim to get off the mark here at the fifth attempt in the Pricing By Real Bookmakers dragonbet.co.uk Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The 500,000gns yearling is a sister to Group 3 winner Noble Dynasty and a half-sister to multiple Group 1 winner Barney Roy. She disappointed at Sandown the last day but the step back to a mile should suit with Silvestre de Sousa getting back onboard.

Frankel filly Participle could be one of the main dangers to Roger Varian's charge, given she finished second on her only start as a two-year-old. She likely needed the run when seventh at Newmarket on reappearance but noticeably improved when hitting the frame at Newmarket the last day under Eddy Greatrex, who keeps the ride here.

Heed and Tightly Bound are the two newcomers in the field - both for George Boughey - while Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark team up with Dreamasar, who ran into exciting Juddmonte filly Blue Bolt at Newbury on debut.

5.18 Fontwell - Jet Smart bids for hat-trick

Five runners are set go to post in the Rjs Waste Management UK Handicap Chase at Fontwell and Dean Summersby's seven-year-old Jet Smart bids to record three consecutive wins since returning from the point-to-point circuit where he was incredibly prolific.

The gelding recorded a comfortable success two starts ago at Worcester before following up at Uttoxeter last time out.

Leading Force for Sean Bowen could be the main danger to Jet Smart's hat-trick bid as he looks to enter the winners' enclosure for the third time, having ran to a fairly consistent level so far since switching to James Owen's yard.

Neil Mulholland will be hoping his gelding Masterdream can get back to the form shown when bolting up by nine lengths at Worcester three starts ago. He has been below par in his pair of runs since but Conor O'Farrell returns to the saddle having missed those outings.

Solo Flight for Harriet Brown and To Be Sure (Evan Williams) make up the quintet.

7.18 Fontwell - Obsessedwithyou aims to bounce back

Jamie Snowden's mare Obsessedwithyou seeks to bounce back from her bronze medal last time out at Stratford having previously struck in back-to-back races at Ffos Las and Bangor-on-Dee. The mare had been making good progress this year under Gavin Sheehan but was below par when sent off a 5-4 favourite last month.

Olly Murphy saddles the gelding Hold Onto The Line who finished fourth last time out on stable debut for Murphy having previously been with James Ewart. The gelding is now only 1lb higher than his last winning mark in his bid for a sixth career win.

Richard Hobson will be hoping Impression Chic can build on her third-place finish last time out having previously had wind surgery. The mare has finished top three in all bar one of her last seven runs and will aim for a repeat of her course and distance win in 2023.

Big Jimbo, Mary and Claim Du Brizais (for Dan Skelton) are the others that make up this field of six.