Racing League: London & The South claim the title at Southwell

Matt Chapman's London & The South claimed the Racing League crown for the first time and did so in good style despite a creditable rally from The East on the final night of the series at Southwell.

Say What You See and William Pyle provided The East with the perfect start to night seven in their pursuit of London & The South at Southwell, coming from last to first to strike in dramatic fashion. Spirit Of Jura and Always A Star looked to go toe-to-toe up the straight and put up a good effort for Scotland and Wales & the West but neither were able to repel the late challenge of the Liam Bailey-trained charge on the run for the line. Cotswold Cottage secured more points for the East in fourth and London & The South could only manage fifth with Antelope.

Having been touched off in the first, Scotland bounced back with a bang as the Charlie Johnston-trained Benacre jumped quickest and from thereon in would not be passed, fending off the fast-finishing Best Rate in the closing stages who picked up second prize for London & The South. He couldn't keep tabs on the front pair but Philanthropist kept The East in the hunt with another fine effort in third with Yorkshire's Joker only managing to score fourth-placed points with Tennessee Gold and Team Ireland's Thurso in fifth.

Ireland gained their first success of the night as veteran sprinter Aberama Gold notched up his 15th career success with another smart performance to beat a competitive field off of top-weight. The David O'Meara trained gelding denied the onrushing Havana Rum who picked up some good points for The North, getting the better of Miss Hathaway for Yorkshire and Wales & The West's City Captain, with True Promise providing more points for Team Ireland back in fifth.

Wales & The West left their mark on the night as the Ian Williams-trained Sheradann returned to form with a game performance from the front to score in good style from the battling Artisan Dancer in second for Scotland. London & The South enhanced their lead over The East with Francesco Baracca staying on past Ireland's Miller Spirit for the third spot and Zealandia secured more points for Wales & The West in fifth.

The East struck back in dramatic style as Indalo came from the clouds to score in the fifth race, weaving his way between rivals and seeing the mile trip out in good style to score for Jack Mitchell and Roger Varian. Gloriously Sassy also finished strongly from the rear to pick up second-place points for Ireland, overhauling Wales & The West's Sky Advocate on the run for the line. The Yorkshire pair Mysteryofthesands and Hyperchromatic claimed the minor honours.

The East land a 1-2 in the penultimate race of the night as Crowd Quake leads home Charmaine to score maximum points for their team but it's not enough to deny London & The South, as Kitty Furnival earns third-placed points to secure the title for her team. Educator stayed on from the rear to pick up points for Ireland in fourth and Liberty Coach just did enough to score a few more points for The North.

Team Yorkshire took the spoils in the finale as the Mick and David Easterby-trained Canon's House who led from start to finish, making up for his enigmatic teammate, Clarendon House's decision to refuse at the start. Queen's Guard did little wrong in defeat for Team Scotland in second with London & The South's Muker staying on between rivals for third. Northern Spirit never really got the rub of the green for The North but got the better of the other London & The South runner, Paddy's Day, for fourth spot.

Here's how the final standings look…

London & The South - 840

The East - 765

Scotland - 646

Yorkshire - 599

Wales & The West - 595

Ireland - 577

The North - 500