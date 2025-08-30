Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester, Lingfield and Newton Abbot feature on Saturday

We have a busy day's racing on Saturday with domestic action from Chester, Lingfield and Newton Abbot, before a busy evening of Stateside action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.40 Chester - Tabletalk faces Alsakib and Prydwen

The Listed Virgin Bet Chester Stakes headlines our action on the Roodee on Saturday and sees Tabletalk face Alsakib and co.

Tom Clover's stable star Tabletalk arrives here off the back of a six-week break after finishing third in the John Smith's Silver Cup Stakes where he was no match for Al Qareem. He hasn't got his nose in front for a year now but he drops to Listed class for the first time since October last year and that could help him get back to winning ways.

Alsakib comes here on a revival mission after disappointing at York in June where it was reported that the gelding didn't handle the quicker underfoot conditions. Andrew Balding's charge has good course form, having won and run well in the Ormonde Stakes on his only two visits here and looks set for another bold bid this afternoon.

Prydwen is also on something of a revival mission having not been able to get his head in front in 2025 after a prolific year in 2024. He was last seen finishing down the field in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot and he has a few questions to answer now but a return to his peak form would see him go close.

4.52 Deauville - Fascinating clash in the Grand Prix de Deauville

Sibayan won the Prix Maurice de Nieuil at ParisLongchamp a shade cosily last month and there looks to be more to come for the Francis-Henri Graffard charge as he heads a talented field in the Group Two Lucien Barriere Grand Prix de Deauville.

The son of Blame has to carry a penalty for that latest success but overall, he has a progressive profile and it's very possible that we haven't seen the best of him yet.

Marquisat produced a smart display in Group Three company at Deauville on his reappearance, quickening up smartly to deny Simca Mille a four-timer. He brings Group One form here too, having been beaten less than five lengths in the Hong Kong Vase on his penultimate start. He remains relatively unexposed and there should be more to come.

New Ground was a big eye-catcher in the Epsom Derby and things didn't go his way in the Grand Prix de Paris in July, but he finished ahead of the reopposing Uther and connections will be hoping they have only scratched the surface of his ability.

Uther is a half-brother to the top-class Sosie and after the aforementioned effort at ParisLongchamp, he subsequently chased home Marquisat over this course and distance last time out and he's another who has always promised more so a better effort would not be a surprise.

The line-up is completed by the talented pair Casapueblo and Sunway, who can't be ruled out on the best of their form.

4.30 Newton Abbot - Danny Mullins combines with Feud

Danny Mullins has a rare ride at Newton Abbot as he is set to partner Feud in the Aubrey Loze Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

The half-brother to Fallen Angel didn't quite live up to his breeding on the flat but he's proven more than capable over obstacles and has a useful strike-rate with Mullins in the plate and should prove competitive once more for trainer Richard O'Brien.

Course and distance scorer Al Sayah has a consistent profile, having only been out of the three once in his last 10 starts and lost very little in defeat when staying on into third at Cartmel last time out.

D Day Arvalenreeva looks to return to winning ways and last-time-out scorers Balkardy and Queens Venture both hold interesting claims in what looks like an open contest.

Best of the rest

3.20 Newton Abbot - Newton Abbot-regular Centara bids to make it five on the bounce having developed a good relationship with Jay Tidball and looks sure to make a bold bid in the John Price Memorial Chase Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

He's got to give the best part of a stone or more to his four rivals with Ballywilliam Boy, Got Grey, Obsessedwithyou and Breaking Cover all lining up in opposition.

6.55 Lingfield - Smooth Silsie bids to make it three on the bounce in the Download The At The Races App Fillies' Handicap and returns to a setting she's excelled at previously, having won twice and beaten a neck into second on her three visits to the track.

5.27 Deauville

The Group Three Barriere Prix Quincey sees four British contenders line up hoping to make their name in better company with Volterra, My Cloud, Cicero's Gift and Devil's Point all making the trip over.

No Lunch captains the home contingent for Christophe Ferland but needs to prove he can replicate the best of his all-weather form on the turf.

Vertbois, Dark Trooper, Tumbler and Dreamliner also represent dangers to the British raid.

10.38 Saratoga

The Grade One Spinaway Stakes has been won by some high-class fillies in previous years with Immersive landing last year's edition and the late great Echo Zulu taking the 2021 edition.

This year's renewal sees the likes of Mythical, Percy's Bar, Ornellaia, Tommy Jo and Day To Day clash in what should be a worthwhile watch with pointers towards the Breeders' Cup.

9.52 Kentucky Downs

The Grade Two Mint Kentucky Turf Sprint Stakes was won by the speedball Cogburn 12 months ago and we look to have an open renewal this year with Khaadem heading back out to the States to contest the valuable contest. He faces some familiar names with Arzak, Nobals, Howard Wolowitz and Arrest Me Red all lining up.

10.46 Kentucky Downs

Bellum Justum took the Grade Three DK Horse Nashville Derby Invitational Stakes last season, and the Brits are sending over Wimbledon Hawkeye in their bid to make it tow on the bounce.

The home contingent looks a fascinating bunch with Test Score stepping up to the mile and a quarter trip for the first time, with ex-Irish Hill Road returning to turf as well as Kentucky Derby sixth Burnham Square and seventh Sandman.

The trip also promises to suit Final Gambit and looks to make for an epic watch.

11.25 Kentucky Downs

Cheshire Dancer represents Hugo Palmer in the Grade Three Resolute Racing Ladies Turf Stakes after impressing in the Valiant Stakes on King George Day at Ascot when last seen. She faces some interesting contenders with Sacred Wish, Pin Up Betty, Segesta and ex-Irish Special Wan all lining up in opposition.