Ruling Court: 2,000 Guineas winner dies after contracting laminitis

Ruling Court, winner of the 2,000 Guineas earlier in the season, has been euthanised following complications due to laminitis, Godolphin have announced.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the Justify colt formed one half of a memorable Guineas weekend for Moulton Paddocks in May, as he saw off top-class rival Field of Gold to scoop Classic honours 24 hours before stablemate Desert Flower repeated the dose in the 1000 Guineas.

A tilt at the Derby was scuppered by soft ground on the day at Epsom, but Ruling Court went on to finish third in both the St James' Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and a high-class renewal of the Coral-Eclipse - a run which would be the final outing of a six-race career that also saw him win the Jumeirah 2000 Guineas at Meydan in March.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: "Everyone at Godolphin is deeply saddened by the loss of Ruling Court.

"He gave everyone a fantastic day at Newmarket in May and he will be sorely missed. I would like to thank all of the team, who did everything they could to save him."