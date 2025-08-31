Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton and Worcester feature before Mindframe and Sierra Leone clash Stateside

Brighton's Sprint Series Final Handicap is the pick of the domestic action on Sunday afternoon - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.22 Brighton - 13 go to post in a wide open Sprint Series Final

Pietro tops the weights in the Class 2 Brighton Sprint Series Final Handicap. James Fanshawe's gelding has been progressive this year and drops back to six furlongs for the first time since July 2024.

Michael Attwater saddles Twirler who was denied a hat-trick last time out at Lingfield when finishing sixth of eight. The filly had recorded successive wins at Windsor and Epsom prior and returns to the turf after her 6th place finish on the all-weather.

Brighton regular Time Patrol will aim to record a fourth win at the track having run at the Sussex course in each of his last 6 runs. He is 2-2 over course and distance and drops back to the six furlongs today having ran over seven and a mile in his previous four outings.

Graduated is another one to note for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole and they will be hoping their filly can record a first win for over a year having not finished better than third in her last 10 runs.

Roman Spring and Port Hedland are others that can make their presence felt in this field of 13.

4.00 ParisLongchamp - Afjan seeks first Group win in Prix d'Arenberg

Eleven are set to go to post in this year's renewal of the Prix d'Arenberg and Afjan will be hoping to go one better than his run four weeks ago when he chased home Tadej in the six-furlong Prix de Cabourg. Henri-Francois Devin's colt drops back in trip today, where he finished a creditable sixth to Charles Darwin in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Amo Racing and Kevin Philippart De Foy combine to field the unbeaten Hollywood Treasure who steps up into Group company for the first time, having won the St Hugh's Stakes by a neck 16 days ago.

The progressive Havana Anna is Gavin Ryan's mount and will look to continue her upward trajectory here for Donnacha O'Brien. Having been beaten by Gstaad and True Love on debut she has entered the winners' enclosure the last twice, most recently in a Listed event at Naas.

Wathnan Racing's Shine On Me will attempt to record a first career success at the fifth attempt here for Archie Watson having been behind True Love and Venetian Sun so far this season, both of whom have since progressed to increased heights.

The Karl Burke-trained Stargazed and Cristian Demuro's mount Graft are others to note.

6.45 Saratoga - Mindframe and Sierra Leone clash again in Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes

Mindframe and Sierra Leone clash again in the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes. With only a length separating the pair in June in the Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes, last year's Breeders' Cup Classic winner will be looking to reverse the placings with Todd Pletcher's colt Mindframe who is unbeaten in three runs this year.

2023 Breeders' Cup Classic winner White Abarrio will be hoping to find his form of old and close the gap to Sierra Leone having finished 4 lengths behind him in 4th last time out in the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes.

Last year's winner of this race Highland Falls represents Brad Cox and Godolphin and the five-year-old has finished behind Sierra Leone twice in his last 3 runs.

David Jacobson saddles Banishing who is seeking to complete a hat-trick having triumphed in the Grade 2 Charles Town Classic Stakes last time out.

Contrary Thinking, Antiquarian, Disarm and the consistent Phileas Fogg complete the field of nine.

Best of the rest

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, Emit is chasing his first Group win after getting the job done in Listed company at Gowran Park recently. His opposition in ParisLongchamp's Prix Gerald de Geoffre (1.33pm) includes the Godolphin-owned Hotheaded - who has made a promising start to his career for Andre Fabre.

Back on home soil, Sea Of Charm goes for his hat-trick in Brighton's Make A Difference Amateur Jockeys' Handicap (1.52pm). Still fairly handicapped off a mark of 61, he should run well under 7lb claimer William Dunlop.

At Worcester, King Of The Story will be eyeing a course and distance treble in the 2.10pm Neu-Servo Bet On Great Repairs Handicap Chase, but will have to see off Ben Pauling's Just Chasing May - who arrives off the back of a victory.