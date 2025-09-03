Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Bath host competitive cards

Motazzen will have to see off Appier and Emaculate Soldier if he is to carry a 6lb penalty to victory in one of Wednesday's feature contests from Lingfield.

2.05 Lingfield - Motazzen attempts to defy penalty

Motazzen heads to Lingfield having won his last four starts which include three over hurdles and most recently back on the flat at Southwell and will attempt to go for a fifth win in a row, attempting to defy the 6lb rise from his win in Nottinghamshire last time out.

Henrietta Knight's charge picked his way through the field and showed a good turn of foot to win well at Southwell two weeks ago, which earned him a 6lb rise in the weights. At the line he was a shade cosy so you would suggest a bold showing could be expected on his return in this Carnegie Group Handicap. He seems to be better than ever this year and it will be interesting to see how he performs with Cieren Fallon onboard.

Three-time course winner Appier returns to a track he likes, however the Sean Woods-trained gelding will need to up his game as he is bang out of form.

Emaculate Soldier ran no sort of race when chasing the hat-trick at Wolverhampton the last day but re-enters calculations stepping back down to Class 5 company with 3lb claimer Laura Coughlan in the plate.

4.05 Lingfield - Impressive Angels' Share returns to Lingfield

The Insight6 Customer Experience Nursery Handicap sees the impressive Angels' Share return to the track she won at last week in decisive fashion.

William Knight's filly produced a fabulous performance to rout her rivals by over eight lengths. After pinging out in front from the stalls, she had all of her rivals off the bridle heading into the straight and wasn't for catching as she extended to strike in ready style under Marco Ghiani, who retains the ride this afternoon. She needs to back this performance up but another top showing will surely excite the stable going forward.

Stepping up to seven furlongs, Mare Of London enters calculations given jockey Darragh Keenan's +10.25 level stakes profit on Lingfield's tapeta surface. Archie Watson would have hoped for better from Moo Deng given her relation to Easter Classic winner Notre Belle Bete, but is perhaps worth considering one last time despite not hitting the frame on her previous four attempts.

4.20 Bath - Perfect Your Craft headlines in feature

Perfect Your Craft will headline in the feature British EBF Fillies' Handicap (0-85) at Bath.

She will represent the Classic-winning connections of Valmont and Ralph Beckett and a mark of 87 is surely not her ceiling. This filly began her career with her sole start as a two-year-old at Salisbury in October where she ran down fellow Valmont-owned prospect Whatcombe over a mile.

The Height Of Fashion Stakes Listed race at Goodwood in May was her first assignment of 2025 but she came second-last of nine over a mile and two furlongs, which had the Sandringham Stakes winner in third. The bare result doesn't show the full picture as she was hampered just over two out, which ended her chances. However, she did then stay on at the line which would suggest she may want a step up in trip. Last time out off a mark of 82 she won narrowly but was the classier animal and could have won by further.

William Haggas sends Orionis and she would pose the biggest threat given a rating of 82 and being a twice a winner already in the Cheveley Park silks. The Somerville Lodge handler boasts an excellent 24 per cent recent strike rate and will be eyeing another success, having moved past 100 for the campaign recently.

Gangster Granny (Jessica Harrington) and Simply Ruby (Ed Walker) arrive riding the crest of a wave after entering the winners' enclosure the last day whilst Ralph Beckett's Song Brocade is well-related.