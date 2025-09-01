Minnie Hauk: Aidan O'Brien's Oaks winner charting direct path towards Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Minnie Hauk looks set to chart a direct route to ParisLongchamp next month, with trainer Aidan O'Brien saying the multiple Oaks-winning filly is "on the Arc programme".

The three-year-old is unbeaten in four starts this term, winning the Listed Cheshire Oaks on her seasonal bow before adding Classic glory at both Epsom and the Curragh, before securing a third Group One success in the Yorkshire Oaks last time out.

Minnie Hauk is as short as 5/1 with some firms for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and while the filly will have to be supplemented for the October 5 contest, O'Brien has the French showpiece in his sights.

He said: "We haven't seen the best of Minnie Hauk at all and you're not going to see the best of her until the tempo is very strong all the way. Physically she's getting bigger and stronger.

"We weren't sure what she was and I thought we'd know this time but we still don't know, she's relentless. She's on the Arc programme.

"The last day was lovely but we didn't really find out because the second horse (Qilin Queen) pulled back off Wayne (Lordan, on Garden Of Eden) a little, so for half a furlong or a furlong she was in limbo land where we would have preferred if she was behind the pacemaker. But it might have been the best thing in the world because she had a very easy race.

"We think when she goes there she doesn't do much, that's the way she is at home. The Arc hopefully will be a strong run race and we're going to find out. She looks very exciting and is still in the 'could be anything' category."

O'Brien also raised the possibility of the filly's owners Derrick Smith, John Magnier and Michael Tabor, opting to race on next term if this season finishes on a good note.

He added: "It's possible she could be kept in training, the lads love racing them if everything is well."