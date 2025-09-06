Sprint Cup: Big Mojo soars to Haydock success for William Buick and Mick Appleby

Big Mojo sprang a minor surprise as he ran out a 16/1 winner of the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Trained by Mick Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Big Mojo had finished a narrow second in the July Cup on his penultimate run but he unleashed a telling effort in the final furlong to get his head in front on Merseyside.

Last year's second Kind Of Blue filled the runner-up spot again, with fellow Wathnan Racing-owned runner Flora Of Bermuda third, while favourite Lazzat finished fifth in the same silks.

Rage Of Bamby set the early pace up the nearside rail, with all the first three home racing up the same strip, while Lazzat was more towards the middle of the track.

The stands' side clearly held the advantage coming into the final furlong and the strong finish of Big Mojo saw him pull a length and a quarter clear at the line, with just a nose separating the Wathnan pair.

Big Mojo was so full of running, it took Buick a good distance to pull up after the line and he told ITV Racing: "The hardest job was getting him to the start and pulling him up!

"He's just a real sprinter - he's got two speeds. He was lovely and smooth throughout the race and I really didn't have a moment of worry.

"We got a nice tow into the race until about halfway and then off he went and made his own way home."

Zeus Olympios proves Superior to Haydock rivals

Karl Burke is in no rush to throw Zeus Olympios in at the deep end despite an impressive victory in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile.

A winner on his Kempton debut in early January before following up with a dominant display at Thirsk last month, the Night Of Thunder colt faced a significant rise in class as he looked to complete his hat-trick in the Group Three curtain-raiser at Haydock.

Always travelling strongly under Buick, Zeus Olympios picked up well once asked to extend and was well on top as he passed the post with two lengths in hand over Excellent Believe.

Image: Buick also rode Zeus Olympios to success in the opener

Burke, who saddled Holloway Boy to claim this prize 12 months ago, said of his latest victor: "He's always worked nicely and William said after a furlong he knew he was on a very nice horse.

"He's a lovely horse with a great mind, but I was a bit worried whether I was doing the right thing dropping him in this grade on his third run. He ran quite green at Thirsk last time.

"He had an enforced break soon after he came to us and all he did last winter was improve physically, he's done the same this summer once we've got him going and I think he'll improve again from three to four with another winter on his back."

Considering future plans, the Spigot Lodge handler added: "He's won a Group Three now so he can't go backwards from that, but I don't really want to throw him in too deep yet.

"I'll have a look and see what's available, but I know there's not a lot available over a mile.

"I certainly wouldn't think we'll travel him [abroad] this winter, but I'll have to have a chat with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid (owner) and see where we go."