Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sweet William bids to retain Doncaster Cup as he takes on Sunway

Sweet William clashes with Sunway and Kyle Of Lochalsh in the 2025 instalment of the Doncaster Cup - live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday afternoon.

3.00 Doncaster - Last year's hero Sweet William fancied to follow up

Sweet William headlines a field of eight for the Group Two Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes.

An impressive winner of this contest 12 months ago, John and Thady Gosden's six-year-old will head the betting for this year's renewal and should prove tough to beat under Rab Havlin. He was outbattled by Trawlerman in the Lonsdale Cup but should thrive with no comparable stars going to post on this occasion.

Sunway tops the dangers for David Menuisier and Oisin Murphy. He has struggled to trouble the judge in all starts this season, but his trainer is confident he can return to his best. The four-year-old has finished in the money on his two previous visits to Town Moor and another big run will see him go close.

Kyle Of Lochalsh easily landed a Goodwood handicap last month and warrants a go at this level, while Willie Mullins' Hipop De Loire heads up in distance after his Ebor sixth. Pendragon's bid for a four-timer was foiled the last day and Sir Mark Prescott steps him up in trip for this test.

2.25 Doncaster - Speedballs Lady Iman and Mission Central lock horns

A cracking-looking Group Two Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes where several have claims, including Mission Central.

Aidan O'Brien's son of No Nay Never built on his debut to win a Curragh maiden before following up in Group Three company at the same track. The manner of that success could see him hard to pass as he drops back to five furlongs with Christophe Soumillon booked.

Lady Iman has enjoyed a splendid campaign, winning on four occasions, but will have to bounce back from a slightly disappointing effort in the Nunthorpe back against her own age group. Ger Lyons is reunited with Juddmonte's Colin Keane here.

Military Code and Royal Ascot winner Havana Hurricane rate the best of the remainder.

1.50 Doncaster - Catullus and Do Or Do Not contest Flying Scotsman

A trappy renewal of the Listed Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes sees Catullus and Do Or Do Not feature among 10 runners.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Catullus got off the mark when landing skinny odds at Yarmouth last time and looks an obvious contender as he tackles this better heat. He has improved with every start and William Buick's mount will be raring to go after a short 28-day break.

Ed Walker's Do Or Do Not has a different profile having contested Group Two races on his last four starts and the pick of his form would see him go close as he dips in grade.

Another to note is Karl Burke's debut York winner Hankelow, who kept on well all the way to the line in the colours of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid. Roger Varian's course and distance victor Avicenna also enters calculations, as does Ballydoyle representative Frescobaldi.

Best of the rest

The latest renewal of the Mallard Handicap sees Shadow Dance (Varian) face Subsequent (Andrew Balding), with the latter still 5lb above his last winning mark of 97 despite failing to fire on his three outings this term. Prescott's Synergism arrives as the form horse in the race and remains fairly handicapped off 87. Stepping up in class here, he should be monitored in the market.

Manara and Perfect Your Craft look the ones to beat in the 3.40pm British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap on Town Moor, with the latter Valmont-owned runner having scored on two of her three starts thus far. Bosphorus Rose chases the four-timer here, but will have to shoulder a 6lb penalty for that hot run of form. Emma Lavelle's Chilli Queen also has every chance, still outside the grip of the handicapper despite three consecutive wins of her own.

Elsewhere, the feature Xenon Workplace Handicap (2.10pm) at Chester sees Hollie Doyle have a very good chance of success aboard Scarlet Moon, who has struck four times over long distances since being gelded in October 2024.

At Saint-Cloud, Britain are represented in the Listed Prix Turenne (2.28pm) by the Crisfords' Sea Scout and the Owen Burrows-trained Gethin.