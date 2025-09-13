Today on Sky Sports Racing: Scandinavia and Lambourn lock horns in St Leger at Doncaster

It's St Leger day! Seven runners go in search of Classic glory at Doncaster - live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.40pm...

3.40 Doncaster - Scandinavia looks to topple dual Derby hero Lambourn in St Leger

Aidan O'Brien's pair Scandinavia and Lambourn headline a field of seven for the feature Betfred St Leger Stakes at Doncaster.

Scandinavia has topped the betting for the final Classic of the season since seeing off Illinois in the Group One Goodwood Cup and this rapid improver should have strong claims of following up under Tom Marquand.

Dual Derby hero Lambourn has been slightly forgotten as he warmed up for this with a disappointing defeat in the Great Voltigeur. His trainer is sure to have him spot on for this test and the extra distance should help.

Stablemate Stay True caught the eye when travelling strongly in the York race before fading to finish fourth, while Royal Ascot winner Carmers is another to mention having finished runner-up in the same race.

1.50 Doncaster - Gewan and Oxagon clash on Town Moor

Andrew Balding's Gewan faces Oxagon in a small but select edition of the Group Two Champagne Stakes.

Gewan made it two from two when producing a polished display to claim the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York and he must be feared if able to step forward again under PJ McDonald.

John and Thady Gosden saddle Oxagon who comfortably saw off a decent field in a Sandown novice in July and deserves a crack at this level.

Of the others, Cape Orator seeks a hat-trick after wins at Kempton and Deauville, while Puerto Rico and Cape Ashizuri complete the quintet.

3.00 Doncaster - Shadow Of Light seeks Park Stakes glory

All eyes will be on Shadow Of Light as he looks to return to winning form in the Group Two Park Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's charge ran a super race when third in the 2000 Guineas back in May but struggled to land a blow when dropped to six furlongs at Royal Ascot. He bounced back with a close fourth in the Prix Jean Prat and this looks an ideal opportunity for him to claim a first success of the year under Billy Loughnane.

Ed Walker's Ten Bob Tony is a solid operator who has been waiting for some give in the ground. He was last seen winning at Haydock in May and merits respect if the rain arrives.

Audience - who won the Lockinge Stakes from the front in 2024 - and Marvelman rate each-way players in a quality contest.

Best of the rest

The opener on St Leger day sees Treble Tee and Great Chieftain set to battle it out for supremacy in the PJ Towey Construction Handicap (1.15pm). The former runner, paired with Oisin Murphy here, has finished second the last twice and could well go one better this time off a mark of 97. The Georginio Rutter-owned Bopedro enters calculations as he looks to end a luckless run, while Hawksbill could go close for Hugo Palmer.

The 2.25pm Betfred Portland Handicap sees Addison Grey take on Trefor and Air Force One - who must only carry 8st 9lb despite being in the money on his last three starts. Despite a disappointing run the last day, Diablo Rojo could also be one to follow at a bigger price in the Amo Racing colours.

Also on Town Moor, Del Maro and Merci Monsieur will be fancied to be in the frame for the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (4.15pm), while Ralph Beckett hands a first start to Wootton Bassett colt Lyneham.

Elsewhere, Hamish - the eight-time Group winner once beaten less than a length by Kyprios in the Irish St Leger - headlines the Virgin Bet Stand Cup Stakes (2.05pm) at Chester. Military Academy, Sir Dinadan and Mount Atlas are set to provide the sternest tests in what looks a tasty Listed contest.

Also on the Roodee, Ndaawi, Artisan Dancer and Spirit Mixer go to post for the Virgin Bet Supports Safe Gambling Watergate Cup, a heritage handicap worth £50,000 to the winner.

Later on Saturday, Woodbine plays host to top-class action across the Atlantic, including the feature Woodbine Mile where Charlie Appleby's Notable Speech takes his chance.