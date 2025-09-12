Doncaster tips: Lambourn fancied to topple Scandinavia in St Leger Stakes

Kate Tracey, Declan Rix and Sam Boswell return to find winners for St Leger day at Doncaster in the latest episode of Weekend Winners.

After victories for Continuous and Jan Brueghel in the last two renewals of Doncaster's premier race, Aidan O'Brien will be looking to make it a hat-trick of successes in the world's oldest Classic. He fields Goodwood Cup winner Scandinavia alongside dual Derby hero Lambourn, as well as Stay True under Mickael Barzalona.

Carmers is arguably the chief threat among the opposition after his Queen's Vase win, whilst Furthur, Rahiebb and Tarriance complete the seven-strong field.

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"This race is trappy. Scandinavia is a really likeable horse and his run in the Queen's Vase was better than the bare result. He was drawn a little wide and had three other runners that reoppose today lining up against him. He had a nightmare run of things being three wide at Swinley Bottom with no cover but then in the race it got worse. He went even further wide turning for home. He still looked a little bit green and raw that day.

"The cheekpieces really concentrated his mind in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket on his next start, then taking his form to another level winning the Goodwood Cup on his last start. He beat his stable companion in Illinois at Goodwood who is Aidan O'Brien's best staying horse. I think he still has more to come."

Host Kate Tracey…

"I 'm siding with Lambourn. He's so straightforward and likeable. He just reminds me of a National Hunt type given his size. I think he will improve for the step up in trip and find even more than he's done in winning the Derby and Irish Derby. He also broke the hoodoo of Chester Vase winners, winning the Derby back in June.

"His defeat at York had plenty of excuses, having the Group 1 penalty and returning from a break. He's used that race as a prep given the way the race was ran. I think he's been massively underestimated for the final classic of the season."

Sam Boswell…

"I think Lambourn has excellent claims, being a two-time derby winner. Aidan O'Brien said he would have come on plenty for his defeat in the Great Voltigeur having had some time off the track. I could see him flip-flopping in the market, and he could go off shorter. Stepping up to the Leger distance could see more improvement.

"He's hardy and tough and he's been a great horse this season. He's everything you want in a Leger type and I think he should be a lot shorter than he is against his stable companion. I wouldn't be shocked if Aidan O'Brien had the 1-2-3."

