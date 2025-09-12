Hollie Doyle blog: Cheering on husband Tom Marquand in the Leger aboard Scandinavia from Lingfield

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle heads to Lingfield Park for six Saturday rides before flying over to France to partner Spartan Arrow in a Group Three on Sunday.

Blues can build on Chepstow win

I head to Lingfield on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing - for six rides on the All-Weather, including the in-form SUMMERTIME BLUES for my boss Archie Watson.

Our Pinatubo gelding has been problematic in the stalls previously, but a reproduction of his pillar-to-post win at Chepstow last month would give him a leading chance in the Arc All-Weather £1MILLION Bonus Is Back Handicap (3.55) at Lingfield Park.

The handicapper hasn't taken any chances, raising him 7lb for that dominant performance, but we're nicely drawn in stall four and I'm expecting him to maintain his progress.

Cheekpieces could be key to Dancer

The addition of cheekpieces may just give Archie's TYPHOON DANCER that critical edge in the Alan Rae Smith Errant Handicap (1.25).

He's been disappointing since running well over a longer distance at Chelmsford City in July, but he drops in grade off a reduced rating and can go well if choosing to apply himself.

I also ride Archie's VENTURA DREAM, who arrives at Lingfield on an attractive mark in the Arc Celebrates Shared Ownership Handicap (3.13). He hasn't been able to build on his handicap debut win at Southwell in February but is now 4lb lower for this switch to a sharper, turning track.

Dynasty can bounce back for Owen stable

James Owen's done well with three-year-old ROGUE DYNASTY, who has a clear chance on her best form in the Lady Kim Groves 60th Birthday Fillies' Handicap (2.33).

Soft ground may have been to blame for her poor performance at Sandown last month, but prior to that she had won around Chester and ran well in defeat at both Yarmouth and Newmarket.

The daughter of Siyouni hasn't had many goes on the All-Weather but shouldn't have any problem seeing out a mile on this easy track off a mark that looks within her range.

Image: Hollie will be watching from afar as Tom Marquand bids for Leger success

Course form a plus for Francesi

FRANCESI knows how to win over 1m at Lingfield, so I'm hoping he can repeat his course-and-distance win from 2022 in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (4.30).

He's racked up a long losing sequence since then but has run plenty of good races in defeat for Sean Woods, including a close third over a mile at Southwell a few weeks ago.

He's never run off a lower mark than this and is well drawn in stall two, so there's no reason why he shouldn't run a big race here.

Fresh Fidelius holds sprint claims

Robert Cowell's FIDELIUS kicked off the year with an All-Weather win at Chelmsford before running well in the valuable Epsom Dash, so I'm expecting a bold show in the concluding Free Race Replays On attheraces.com Handicap (5.00).

The four-year-old's probably high enough in the weights, but he comes into this five-furlong sprint a fresh horse on the back of a three-month break and is drawn to attack from stall four.

Back in France with speedy Arrow

SPARTAN ARROW heads back to France on Sunday for the Group Three Prix du Petit Couvert (1.58) at ParisLongchamp - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Archie Watson's five-year-old showed blistering speed when I won the Listed Prix Hampton on him at Chantilly back in June and has had excuses in two subsequent defeats.

He couldn't get into a rhythm on rain-softened ground in the Group Two King George at Goodwood and may have just found the company too hot in the Group One Nunthorpe at York last time.

This looks a great opportunity for him to get back on track and gain a well-deserved first Group success for my good friends at Hambleton Racing.

Tom has great chance to claim second Leger cap

I'm so excited for my husband Tom [Marquand], who in the absence of the injured Ryan Moore has managed to get the call-up to ride Betfred St Leger (3.40) favourite Scandinavia at Doncaster on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Aidan O'Brien's star couldn't arrive at Town Moor in better form after his dominant win in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket and brilliant performance in the Group One Goodwood Cup.

Tom, who also won the Leger in 2020 on Galileo Chrome for Joseph O'Brien, probably has the most to fear from Ballydoyle's dual Derby winner Lambourn, who should be able to put his disappointing run in the Voltigeur behind him over this longer trip.

Gewan to sparkle in Champagne

York winner Gewan should prove hard to deny in the big two-year-old race of the day on Town Moor, the Group Two Betfred Champagne Stakes (1.50).

Andrew Balding's colt looked smart in the Acomb Stakes over this seven-furlong trip and can take this en route to bigger targets later in the autumn.

John and Thady Gosden's Oxagon took a big step forward at Sandown seven weeks ago and deserves a crack at a race like this, but he needs to progress significantly to trouble his 110-rated rival.