Today on Sky Sports Racing: Running Lion faces Beautiful Love in John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth

Running Lion takes on Beautiful Love in this afternoon's John Musker Fillies' Stakes, live on Sky Sports Racing!

3.25 Yarmouth - 750,000gns yearling Palladas makes his debut

Palladas - who was bought for 750,000gns as a yearling - makes his debut here for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, who won this race in 2023. He is a half-brother to American Grade 3 winner Maltese Falcon and Appleby currently boasts a 33% strike rate with his two-year-olds this year.

No Nay Never colt Pandemonium went for 375,000gns as a yearling and he debuts here for Simon and Ed Crisford, who are also having a good season with their juveniles and are operating at a 30% strike rate.

Highclere's Home Secretary and son of Camelot King Of Berkshire are other expensive recruits making their debuts here, whilst Tashi Dalek will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing first outing on the July Course at Newmarket recently.

Venetian Lion is one to note for the in-form William Haggas and recent St Leger winner Tom Marquand, as is Far Far Out for Roger Varian.

4.00 Yarmouth - Running Lion and Beautiful Love headline John Musker Fillies' Stakes

Charlie Appleby saddles Beautiful Love in his quest for two wins in three years in the John Musker Fillies' Stakes. The Moulton Paddocks trainer won this contest in 2023 with Sapphire Seas, who went on to finish a runner-up in Group 2 company.

His runner this year has already claimed Group 3 honours in America as well as running well in a number of other Group races, including when a close fourth in last year's Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar.

Running Lion is the mount of Oisin Murphy who wears first time blinkers here in her mission to find her form of old, which included winning the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

HM The King and Queen have a runner in the form of Rainbows Edge, who was sent off 3-1 favourite for the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot this year. The filly could only manage seventh that day but bounced back when just going down by a neck at York in a Listed race on her next start.

Charlotte's Web is another to note for Simon and Ed Crisford, who was last seen winning a Listed race over two furlongs further than today's trip at York, with today's rival Rainbows Edge nearly four lengths back in sixth. Life Is Beautiful and Molten Rock are others to keep an eye on in this field of 11.

4.35 Yarmouth - Green Triangle seeks back-to-back wins

Simon and Ed Crisford call on the assistance of Oisin Murphy for Green Triangle's stable debut here in the Class 3 Goffs Two Million Series Handicap. The gelding will be bidding for back-to-back wins having scored last time out at Gowran Park when then trained by Joseph O'Brien.

Fantastic Fox will be seeking his first win since January 2024 for Roger Varian. The gelding, who is often seen on the big days in Handicaps steps up slightly in trip for the first time since May 2024, having been recently running over a furlong shorter.

Ralph Beckett and Hector Crouch team up with Valvano, who was last seen finishing down the field in a big Handicap on Derby day. After scoring on debut the gelding's next start was a second-place finish behind Notable Speech, who went on to win the 2000 Guineas on his next start.

Whip Cracker, Tamrat and Mr Baloo are others to note in this intriguing field of nine.

Best of the rest

Also at Yarmouth, the 2.55pm British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes sees a few nice types clash. William Haggas' Albaydaa will look to make an impression on debut but faces a tough task up against Mehmas filly Zighy, who has finished third the last twice.

In the Far East, Hong Kong Derby fourth Lo Rider faces Group 1 performer La City Blance in Class 2 company at 3.50pm.