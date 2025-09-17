Kalpana: Andrew Balding's star filly still on track for Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe despite Kempton defeat

Kalpana remains on course to take her chance in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, despite faltering at the hands of Giavellotto at Kempton recently.

Andrew Balding's filly has had Europe's premier middle-distance contest as her main objective for much of the year and placed efforts in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Pretty Polly Stakes in Ireland, followed by an excellent second to Calandagan in the King George at Ascot, suggested she was a major player.

However, the five-year-old was beaten at odds-on in her final prep race on the all-weather, finding Marco Botti's Hong Kong Vase hero Giavellotto too strong in the Group Three September Stakes.

In the immediate aftermath Balding suggested her Arc participation was far from certain, with a defence of her title in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot a potential alternative, but she is set to take her chance in Paris on October 5.

Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte, said: "We're still pretty much on track for the Arc, I think Andrew is happy with her.

Image: Andrew Balding is happy with Kalpana's progress as the Arc approaches

"It was as we said, it was a prep race the other day (at Kempton). After Ascot she got a good, long holiday and she probably just needed the run a little bit more than we expected.

"Giavellotto is a proper horse - you don't win a Group One in Hong Kong without being a very good horse, that's for sure.

"I thought she came there to win her race and got two big bumps, which probably just knocked the wind out of her a little bit due to the fact she wasn't hardened fit, so I think we're still on track for Longchamp."

Kalpana is a best-priced 16-1 for the Arc and the prospect of rain-softened ground is not a concern.

Mahon added: "She showed she handles those conditions in Ascot last year, so we wouldn't be afraid if the ground comes up soft and Andrew will have her a bit tighter for the main day.

"We still feel that we're on track and there's progression to come. We all saw her at Ascot in the King George, it was a huge run, and we feel like there's more to come.

"Minnie Hauk is obviously very talented, but after that it looks a very open renewal. There's been plenty of trial winners from all over the world and it's going to be an interesting race with plenty of runners. Hopefully we'll be there."