Hillsin: Dylan Kitts and John Higgins found to have stopped horse following inquiry

Following four days of deliberation, the British Horseracing Authority’s independent disciplinary panel have ruled jockey Dylan Kitts and owner John Higgins deliberately stopped Hillsin from winning a race at Worcester in 2023.

Dylan Kitts was found to have conspired with John Higgins to stop Hillsin from winning at Worcester in 2023.

Dylan Kitts and John Higgins have been found to have deliberately stopped Hillsin from winning at Worcester in 2023, but trainer Chris Honour was cleared of all charges except misleading the stewards.

Following four days of deliberation, the British Horseracing Authority's independent disciplinary panel delivered its verdict on Friday and found Honour had breached the rules in telling the stewards that Kitts, then a conditional jockey, had told him the horse had been hanging when in fact there had been no such conversation, but ruled he had no part in the conspiracy.

Kitts and Higgins - an associate of owner Alan Clegg who was not accused of any wrongdoing - are no longer involved in racing.

Hillsin finished a close third at Worcester in July, 2023 and Kitts told the panel during his evidence that he stopped the horse on purpose due to threats from Higgins to do so.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority said: "Central to the success of British racing is the confidence among those participating, betting and watching our sport that what they are seeing unfold on the track is clean and fair.

"It is expected that all horses and jockeys competing are doing so with the sole ambition of achieving the best possible position and performing to the best of their abilities on the day. A case such as this is so serious because it strikes at the very heart of this confidence.

"We are pleased, therefore, that the independent disciplinary panel have found Dylan Kitts and John Higgins in breach of Rule (J)25.2 for conspiring together to stop Hillsin from achieving its best possible position at Worcester on July 5, 2023.

"The actions of those involved in this case are fundamentally incompatible with British racing's values and are an affront to the many thousands of people, up and down the country, who dedicate their lives to this sport and to competing fairly.

"The outcome of this hearing demonstrates that our sport will not accept this sort of behaviour, and we will always do what we can to uphold our values and ensure everybody who loves racing can be confident in its integrity."

The statement continued: "We note the decision of the panel to find Mr Honour in breach of Rule (J)24.6 of the Rules of Racing for misleading the stewards, but not in breach of Rule (J)25.2, (J)24.5, (J)25.1 and (F)39.

"Any decision to charge an individual with a breach of the rules is taken extremely seriously, and charges will only ever be brought where we believe that there is a case to answer following a significant level of scrutiny.

"Where these charges are tested and considered before an independent disciplinary panel, there are naturally going to be instances where a panel may decide that some breaches are not proven.

"The BHA recognises this but will continue to bring charges in a safe, proportionate and appropriate manner where we feel satisfied that it is right to do so, as was the case in this instance."

In a statement, Honour's solicitor Daryl Cowan said: "Chris Honour is delighted and mightily relieved with the panel's findings on the central charges concerning the stopping of the horse Hillsin.

"He always knew that he played no part in whatever went on, as did all who know him in the racing world and beyond.

"The race in question took place in July 2023 - well over two years ago now. It has been extraordinarily unpleasant and worrying for him and his family to have had such serious charges hanging over him for such a lengthy period.

"He looks forward to the conclusion of the case in November, and to getting on with the rest of his life, with his family and his horses. He will make a more detailed statement when he has received and considered the panel's full reasoning."

A sanctions hearing will take place at a future date, likely to be in "early to mid-November" according to the disciplinary panel.