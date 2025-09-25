Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle host eight races

We have eight races to look forward to from Newcastle on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.30 Newcastle - Last-time victors Tiger Power and Malachy's Wish clash

An intriguing Border Minstrel EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Newcastle see's last-time-out winners lock horns.

Andrew Balding's Tiger Power made the perfect start to his career when dominating a Haydock maiden earlier this month and he looks capable of building on that display under P J McDonald.

Malachy's Wish stepped forward from his debut to land a Ffos Las maiden with plenty in hand and rates the obvious danger with further progress likely.

Debutant Menwirr is a half-brother to Elnajmm and represents Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle.

7.30 Newcastle - Course and distance winner Ring Of Gold faces Oselton

Ring Of Gold and Oselton headline 11 runners for the QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

Ring Of Gold bounced back to form when seeing off Overlooked over this track and trip, his first win for three years, and it will be interesting to see if he can go in again off this two-pound higher mark.

Oselton got off the mark at the twelfth attempt when comfortably scoring at Southwell and he must be feared if in similar mood again.

Of the others, David Thompson's Coramento has each-way claims.

5.30 Newcastle - Rubellite looks to follow up

Richard Fahey's Rubellite bids to follow up in the Download The Quinnbet App Handicap.

The five-year-old recorded her sixth success on the all-weather when keeping on well at Wolverhampton and given this is only her second start for connections she could improve again.

Bunker Bay has over a length to find with the selection but may strip fitter for that run and remains on a workable mark.

Fleur De Mer and Flying Scotsman complete the shortlist.

Best of the rest

1.30 Chantilly - A nice race with Frankel debutant Andeol catching the eye for the Wertheimers and Christophe Ferland.

3.15 Chantilly - An interesting Maiden where Dubawi-filly Sheeran and Acclamation-filly Lethal Beauty will be popular.