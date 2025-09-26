Today on Sky Sports Racing: Stumps Or Slips chases five-timer in Fixed Brush Final at Worcester with flat action from Newcastle

We have a busy day’s racing on Friday with action across both codes, from Newcastle and Worcester, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.42 Worcester - In-form Stumps Or Slips and Service Minumum headline Fixed Brush final

In-form pair Stumps Or Slips and Service Minimum lock horns in a super renewal of the feature trustatrader.com Fixed Brush Hurdle Series Final Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Worcester.

The Skelton's saddle Service Minimum who made it two wins from three starts when winning over this track and trip in August and she looks an obvious contender if able to brush up her jumping.

Stumps Or Slips has been in scintillating spirits, winning all four starts since joining Olly Murphy from Tom Weston. He bids to defy a 10lb rise for the his latest success here in July.

Plenty of the opposition have claims including Summer Champion Trainer James Owen's Dream Diamond, while Banderas remains unexposed for Sam and Jonathan England.

5.00 Newcastle - Recent winners Coedana and Timeless Charm lock horns

Last-time winners Coedana and Timeless Charm clash in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap at Newcastle.

The Ed Bethell-trained Coedana returned from a short break to land her handicap debut at Southwell earlier this month and she will be popular despite a six-pound hike in the weights.

Timeless Charm doubled her tally on the all-weather when winning over this course and distance 15 days ago and tops the dangers under Rowan Scott.

Michael Bell's Cecilia Star rates a key player as she makes just her second handicap start.

6.00 Newcastle - Well-bred Creative Queen takes on Vencedora

A cracking attheraces.com/marketmovers Fillies' Novice Stakes see's the choicely bred Creative Queen debut for Wathnan Racing.

William Haggas' daughter of Mitole cost €800,000 at Arqana Breeze-Ups in May and a market watch is advised on this first start under James Doyle.

Vencedora has the benefit of racing experience having finished third when market leader at Haydock. That was a respectable display, and she should know more here.

Oliver Cole's Akademy Lady was bought for €200,000 as a yearling and merits respect on her first start.

Best of the rest

1.07 Worcester - Useful chaser Coco Mademoiselle is weighted to return to winning ways in three-runner contest.

1.37 Worcester - Ben Pauling's Rocks Up Late bids for another success with cheekpieces added.