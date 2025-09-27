Today on Sky Sports Racing: Another Baar seeks five-timer in Ripon feature

Another Baar is chasing five consecutive victories in Saturday afternoon's feature from Ripon - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.25 Ripon - Prolific Another Baar seeks a five-timer

A fiercely competitive edition of the feature Ripon Cathedral City Of The Dales Handicap at Ripon sees Another Baar headline 12 runners.

The Adrian Keatley-trained five-year-old has been thriving this summer and, having taken his winning run to four wins at Goodwood, he will be popular to go in again. He steps up to six furlongs, but given the way he travelled on that occasion, an 11lb rise might not stop him.

Karl Burke saddles Korker who ran a fine race in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot and should find this easier than when down the field at Goodwood. Pierre-Louis Jamin steps in for the ride for the first time since steering this lad to a third-placed finish at Haydock in August 2024.

Course and distance winner Intervention and returning hero Eye Of Dubai - whose trainers John and Sean Quinn won this race last term - head a long list of intriguing opponents.

2.50 Ripon - Gold Star Hero and Mark's Choice feature

Gold Star Hero and Mark's Choice among 13 runners for this Taylor Wimpey Fountains Walk Handicap.

Michael Bell's Gold Star Hero broke his maiden on the turf when comfortably claiming a Yarmouth handicap earlier this month and he remains on a workable mark (80) for this reappearance.

Course specialist Mark's Choice scored for the ninth time at this track last month and he has each-way claims in this deeper heat.

Paul Midgley has won this contest on three occasions in recent years, and Glory Fighter is worth a mention under Mark Winn.

5.25 Southwell - Shumus and Aajej fancied to break maiden

A classy-looking Free Bets On attheraces.com Maiden Stakes at Southwell where Shumus makes plenty of appeal.

Charlie Hills' daughter of Sea The Stars has run with credit in both her starts to date and could be well suited by the step up to a mile and four furlongs under Daniel Muscutt.

Aajej stepped forward on his initial racecourse appearance to finish third behind a pair of Godolphin runners here and with that form being franked by the runner-up, he is highly respected for the powerful Crisford team.

Lahire rates best of the rest of those with experience, while Andrew Balding hands a first start to Classic Allusion - a three-year-old son of Ulysses.

Best of the rest

Action begins bright and early on Saturday with action from Rosehill, headlined by the 7.05am Group 1 Golden Rose. Godolphin are doubly represented here with Beiwacht and Tempted, while Nepotism will be a tough nut to crack despite defeat when chasing the hat-trick recently.

The 5.15pm Season Finale, Last Chance For 2025 Handicap from Ripon will see It's All About You be well-fancied for the Jennie Candlish team, stepping down in standard after finding Class 3 waters too hot to handle at Newton Abbot the last day. Charlie Maggs has entered the winners' enclosure the last two times and will be looking to continue his upward trajectory aboard Camarrate in opposition.

Stateside, a true star of the international scene in Rebel's Romance takes his chance in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Stakes (7.37pm). With usual partner William Buick otherwise engaged, Charlie Appleby has recruited the legendary Frankie Dettori for the ride, up against the likes of El Cordobes, last year's winner Far Bridge and Redistricting.

Image: Rebel's Romance is set to take his chance Stateside

As the clock ticks into Sunday morning, Santa Anita plays host to the Grade 1 Goodwood Stakes (1am), headlined by First Mission and Nevada Beach.

Watch every race from Ripon and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing