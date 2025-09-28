Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las, Newcastle and Craon

We have a competitive day’s racing on Sunday with flat action from Ffos Las, Newcastle and Craon, live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.45 Newcastle - Oliver Show and Golden Mind contest feature

The feature High Gosforth Park Golf Club Handicap looks a tricky puzzle to close a valuable Premier Raceday at Newcastle.

Oliver Show seems to excel on the all-weather, winning four times from 10 starts. He arrives on the back of a close-up fourth at Doncaster and must be respected for George Boughey and Billy Loughnane.

Golden Mind scored over this course and distance on his penultimate run and would have each-way chances if able to leave his disappointing Chester display behind him.

Of the others, 2024 Victoria Cup hero The Wizard Of Eye returns from a layoff, while the unexposed Grand Traverse cannot be ruled out.

1.55 Ffos Las - In-form First Greyed faces Salaria

Prolific First Greyed faces Salaria in a competitive Felinfoel RFC 150th Anniversary Novice Amateur Jockeys' Handicap at Ffos Las.

The Thomas Faulkner-trained seven-year-old racked up a quick-fire hat-trick in the Spring and, provided he is in the same form after a break, he could prove tough to beat under Sam Burton.

Salaria, one of four three-year-olds in here, broke his maiden on stable debut at Pontefract and he might have more to offer.

4.30 Newcastle - Classy Siempre Arturo and Prince Of The Seas clash

A cracking Gosforth Bark Raw Pet Food Specialists Handicap sees Siempre Arturo take on Prince Of Seas.

Siempre Arturo ran out a surprise winner in the Racing League last month and the form has been franked by the runner-up. He followed up in taking style at Kempton and will be fancied off this five-pound higher mark.

Prince Of The Seas built on his third at Ascot to land a Goodwood handicap on his last start and a three-pound rise should see him competitive.

Gran Descans has shown useful form over this track an trip and improvement is expected on just this second all-weather appearance.

Best of the rest

Sha Tin - David Probert and Richard Kingscote are in action with a Group Three handicap headlining the card.

3.55 Newcastle - A competitive handicap over a mile and a quarter but all eyes will surely be on Bragbor who looks to make it three wins from four starts.

5.40 Newcastle - Foxtrot Flyer rates an interesting newcomer for Burke and Bloom against Augustus Gloop and Major Neigh Sayer who have both made encouraging starts to their careers.

6.15 Newcastle - Sword looks to go close in this much easier contest back down in class.

12.03 Craon - Jack Channon saddles Excellent Believe in this Listed heat after chasing home the high-class Zeus Olympios at Haydock.