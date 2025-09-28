Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las, Newcastle and Craon
In today’s feature, Newcastle is the scene for a competitive seven-furlong handicap where Oliver Show and Golden Mind are chasing more course and distance success. We also have competitive flat action from Ffos Las and Craon, live on Sky Sports Racing from 11.30am.
Friday 26 September 2025 19:25, UK
We have a competitive day’s racing on Sunday with flat action from Ffos Las, Newcastle and Craon, live on Sky Sports Racing...
6.45 Newcastle - Oliver Show and Golden Mind contest feature
The feature High Gosforth Park Golf Club Handicap looks a tricky puzzle to close a valuable Premier Raceday at Newcastle.
Oliver Show seems to excel on the all-weather, winning four times from 10 starts. He arrives on the back of a close-up fourth at Doncaster and must be respected for George Boughey and Billy Loughnane.
Golden Mind scored over this course and distance on his penultimate run and would have each-way chances if able to leave his disappointing Chester display behind him.
Of the others, 2024 Victoria Cup hero The Wizard Of Eye returns from a layoff, while the unexposed Grand Traverse cannot be ruled out.
1.55 Ffos Las - In-form First Greyed faces Salaria
Prolific First Greyed faces Salaria in a competitive Felinfoel RFC 150th Anniversary Novice Amateur Jockeys' Handicap at Ffos Las.
The Thomas Faulkner-trained seven-year-old racked up a quick-fire hat-trick in the Spring and, provided he is in the same form after a break, he could prove tough to beat under Sam Burton.
Salaria, one of four three-year-olds in here, broke his maiden on stable debut at Pontefract and he might have more to offer.
4.30 Newcastle - Classy Siempre Arturo and Prince Of The Seas clash
A cracking Gosforth Bark Raw Pet Food Specialists Handicap sees Siempre Arturo take on Prince Of Seas.
Siempre Arturo ran out a surprise winner in the Racing League last month and the form has been franked by the runner-up. He followed up in taking style at Kempton and will be fancied off this five-pound higher mark.
Prince Of The Seas built on his third at Ascot to land a Goodwood handicap on his last start and a three-pound rise should see him competitive.
Gran Descans has shown useful form over this track an trip and improvement is expected on just this second all-weather appearance.
Best of the rest
Sha Tin - David Probert and Richard Kingscote are in action with a Group Three handicap headlining the card.
3.55 Newcastle - A competitive handicap over a mile and a quarter but all eyes will surely be on Bragbor who looks to make it three wins from four starts.
5.40 Newcastle - Foxtrot Flyer rates an interesting newcomer for Burke and Bloom against Augustus Gloop and Major Neigh Sayer who have both made encouraging starts to their careers.
6.15 Newcastle - Sword looks to go close in this much easier contest back down in class.
12.03 Craon - Jack Channon saddles Excellent Believe in this Listed heat after chasing home the high-class Zeus Olympios at Haydock.