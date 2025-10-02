Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle, Southwell and Chantilly

We have a busy day's racing on Thursday with competitive action from Newcastle, Southwell and Chantilly live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.47 Chantilly - Alzahir seeks Listed honours for Candlish

Jennie Candlish sends Alzahir in search of Listed success in the Prix de Bonneval at Chantilly.

The yard remains in good form and the five-year-old has been improving with each start including when winning at York last month. He was narrowly denied in a conditions event at Beverely and a similar effort could see him hit the frame under Darragh Keenan.

The home team looks formidable with Vicious Harry the chief threat. The Mauricio Delcher Sanchez-trained speedball has been consistent in defeat and claimed this race in 2023.

Of the others, Charibelle and Kerkila have each-way claims.

4.40 Southwell - Recent winners An Bradan Feasa and Heather Honey clash

Heather Honey and An Bradan Feasa bid for further glory in a strong renewal of the International Stud Book Committee Handicap Hurdle at Southwell.

Heather Honey has relished stepping up in trip, making it three wins from three starts over this distance at Bangor back in June. Up eight pounds, she returns from a break and may be capable of further progress.

An Bradan Feasa, useful as a four-year-old, enjoyed success on the flat over the summer and made a winning reappearance at Worcester last time. Given a super ride by Sean Bowen on that occasion, the champion jockey retains the partnership here.

Adrian Keatley's topweight Belvedere Blast is the pick of the rest.

4.55 Newcastle - In-form Coedana faces Arkinthestars

In-form pair Coedana and Arkinthestars lock horns in this opening Free Bets On attheraces.com Handicap at Newcastle.

Coedana showed the benefit of a short break when making it two wins on the bounce over this course and distance last month. A ready winner, she looks capable of building on that display and completing the hat-trick.

Arkinthestars was impressive when landing a Hamilton seller with plenty to spare and must be feared under her six-pound penalty.

Team Player doubled his career tally when seeing off Sourdough at Lingfield and he must be respected as he heads up in class under Connor Beasley.

Best of the rest

6.00 Newcastle - First Time could be above average and makes handicap debut after getting off the mark last time out.

6.30 Newcastle - Corinth has been gelded and may improve for John and Thady Gosden.

3.40 Southwell - An interesting Class Three contest with Bluegrass and Forget The Way featuring.

4.10 Southwell - Masked Man rates an exciting rules debutant for Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies.