Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Aventure's trainer Christophe Ferland hoping to go one better at Longchamp on Sunday

Christophe Ferland is preparing his star filly Aventure for a second attempt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

Having gone so close to achieving racing immortality in last year's Arc, Ferland described the emotions he went through when watching Aventure chase home Bluestocking 12 months ago.

"I was just a little bit in between emotions; scared and excited with the pressure of getting a result but when they passed the post and you know you're second, it was just fantastic. You see your horse coming and coming, and you think there's going to be another acceleration to beat the big filly [Bluestocking] so you're just going through so many emotions," he said.

"She was second in the Arc at three so we're going again, after the race last year there was no discussion, the Wertheimer family straight away wanted to carry on for another season."

This year Aventure has looked a more potent model, and finally got her first success at the top level when going one better in the Prix Vermeille over the Arc course and distance.

"She's more powerful now, she's getting bigger, she's got a great turn of foot, she can follow any pace - she's a warrior!

"I've seen many good fillies in my life, in the different stables I've worked in, I can say that the really, really good fillies have got character.

"I think she's progressed from the Vermeille. She had quite a long gap from the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud to the Vermeille - almost two months. She had the normal preparation for a Group One but we also had to think about the next target, you don't want them to be too tired to prepare for the next race."

Ferland explained what it would mean to add the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to his growing CV.

"It's a dream in some ways to have a contender, we are close but we still have to run, we came close last year and we'll try again.

"Maybe she'll come fifth, we don't know but we'll put everything together for her to put another big performance in it. To win an Arc, for a trainer's career, it would be quite an achievement!"