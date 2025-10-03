Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot, Fontwell and Hexham

We have a busy day’s racing on Friday with action across both codes from Ascot, Fontwell and Hexham, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.05 Ascot - Arabian Force heads the market for Haggas' team

William Haggas' Arabian Force sets the standard in a cracking edition of the feature Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot.

The winner of a pair of novice events in the spring, he has progressed with each start, culminating with an eye-catching third in the Great Voltigeur at York. Connections opted to skip the St Leger, and this looks like a good opportunity for him to get back to winning ways.

Push The Limit defied a mark of 91 when winning well at Goodwood on his penultimate run before chasing home Tenability at this course last month. Well clear of the rest, he can improve on that effort and looks ready for this step up in distance.

Jim Boyle's Many Men has been in super form this season and deserves a crack at this better grade.

3.30 Ascot - Godolphin duo Race To The Stars and Aegean Prince clash

Charlie Appleby pair Race To The Stars and Aegean Prince do battle in an informative BetMGM Novice Stakes.

Oisin Murphy takes the ride on Aegean Prince who built on his debut to score at Kempton in December and makes his return having undergone a gelding operation.

Race To The Stars, a half-brother to several winners including Yibir, made an impressive winning debut at Southwell, staying on powerfully and shaping like this extra furlong will suit. It is William Buick's sole ride on the afternoon.

William Haggas' Newcastle winner Winter Flower looks the pick of the remainder.

4.40 Ascot - Progressive sprinter Brosay faces 12 rivals

In-form Brosay headlines a field of 13 for this competitive-looking BetMGM Handicap.

The Paul Attwater-trained Brosay has relished the switch to six furlongs, winning his last two starts by a decisive margin. The form is solid with the runner-up finishing third at Ayr, and he should go well under Harry Davies.

Charlie Hills' Trefor has enjoyed a splendid campaign winning on three occasions but must bounce back from a lesser effort.

Bob Mali finished strongly when second at Doncaster, while Sondad and Aramram have each-way claims in an open betting heat.

Best of the rest

2.55 Ascot - Enemy and Dashing Panther contest an interesting Class Three contest.

5.15 Ascot - Crack On Boys and Knights Gold should be involved in the finale at Ascot on Friday.

10.16 Keeneland - Impressive Grade One winner Tommy Jo bids to go 3-3 before the Breeders' Cup in the Darley Alcibiades Stakes.

12.08 Saint-Cloud - Listed race with Prydwen representing Geroge Scott.

2.28 Saint-Cloud - Listed heat with Rainbows Edge for the Gosden team and Ashariba represents David Menuisier.

3.03 Saint-Cloud - Group Three Prix de Conde - George Scott's Command The Stars faces seven rivals.

3.38 Saint-Cloud - Listed affair with Beckett and Balding runners Stop The Cavalry and Zgharta making the trip over.

4.13 Fontwell - Southoftheborder tops five runners.

3.20 Hexham - Double Digits seeks a hat-trick.

3.53 Hexham - Les's Legacy among 10 runners.

3.03 Fontwell - Useful bumper performer First Perspective makes hurdling debut.