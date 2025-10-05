Today on Sky Sports Racing: Aventure and Minnie Hauk face off in blockbuster Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp

It's Arc day! Don't miss a moment from Europe's premier raceday - live on Sky Sports Racing from ParisLongchamp.

3.05 ParisLongchamp - Star fillies Minnie Hauk and Aventure headline Arc showdown

Europe's richest race has not disappointed, with star fillies Aventure and Minnie Hauk headlining a stellar field.

Aventure ran a stormer to chase home Bluestocking in this event last year and warmed up for this race with an emphatic display in the Prix Vermeille. That was a first Group 1 success, and she is sure to be in the mix under Maxime Guyon - who has opted to abandon the ride on Sosie in her favour.

Minnie Hauk arrives unbeaten in four starts this summer winning the English and Irish Oaks before beating Estrange in the Yorkshire version. She could be suited by this staying test and rates a huge danger for the Ballydoyle team, with Christophe Soumillon booked to ride in place of the injured Ryan Moore.

Stablemate Los Angeles was third last year and has cheekpieces on as he bids to bounce back to form, while Prix Foy front two Byzantine Dream and Sosie complete a long shortlist.

1.50 ParisLongchamp - Speedballs Asfoora and Rayevka clash

Asfoora and Rayevka clash in a compelling renewal of the Qatar Prix de l'Abbaye.

Henry Dwyer's stable star Asfoora has been handed a plum draw in stall three and if she can return to her best she could be the one to beat under Oisin Murphy. The 2024 Royal Ascot winner had showed few signs of kicking on from a stellar overseas campaign until she dominated proceedings in the Nunthorpe, but is still to be feared here despite a poor day at the Curragh recently.

Image: Asfoora returns to action today

Francis-Henri Graffard saddles Rayevka, who was only narrowly denied in the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot and had a fair prep for this when second over the course and distance last month. She has more to offer but has been given a terrible draw in stall 19.

Britain have a great record in this race and Night Raider represents a real chance of a successful raid for Karl Burke. He ran well in defeat in the Flying Five Stakes on Irish Champions Day and looks primed to break his duck over turf for a trainer who has been in red hot form of late.

Mgheera and Sky Majesty are among numerous place contenders for Ed Walker and William Haggas respectively, whilst the only two-year-old in the race Afjan is not to be ruled out having scored over the course and distance in Group 3 company the last day. Off a low weight, he could be a contender in the Al Shaqab Racing colours.

4.25 ParisLongchamp - More Thunder and Zarigana lock horns

A strong renewal of this seven-furlong Group 1 Qatar Prix de la Foret sees More Thunder take on French wonder filly Zarigana.

More Thunder has gone from strength to strength this season winning four times from five, the sole defeat an unlucky second at Royal Ascot. This will be his first crack at the top table, but he is selected to take this despite breaking from stall 16. He could do with the ground remaining good to soft however, and that may not materialise if the forecast heavy showers hit central France on Saturday.

The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained French 1,000 Guineas heroine Zarigana may emerge as the chief threat. Her best form entitles her to be in the mix and fillies have an excellent recent record in this. She might appreciate the drop to seven furlongs, but her jockey will have to time his challenge to perfection on this hold-up performer.

Sajir beat off Lazzat when claiming the Prix Maurice de Gheest and can have his say for Andre Fabre, whilst Maranoa Charlie ran with great credit at York the last day and boasts a previous course and distance triumph on soft ground.

Best of the rest

Our star-studded card from the French capital begins the Group 1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac (12.40pm) - one of six top level contests on today's agenda. Diamond Necklace and Venosa fly the flag for Aidan O'Brien, who is chasing a record-breaking sixth success in the race, the last of which being with Opera Singer two years ago. Green Spirit looks an exciting prospect in opposition, as does the Amo-owned Aylin - who impressed at Doncaster on St Leger day.

Top French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard has enjoyed a superb campaign and will look to add yet another Group 1 to his belt when Sea The Moon colt Rayif goes to post for the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (1.15pm). He has two wins from two thus far in his career - although both have been at Deauville. If he can thrive at ParisLongchamp, he holds real claims. Time To Turn dons the Godolphin blue under William Buick, whilst Nighttime chases the four-timer in the hands of Maxime Guyon.

Andrew Balding's See The Fire is a clear contender for the Qatar Prix de l'Opera at 3.50pm, but will have to be wary of the threats posed by Tamfana and Wemightakedlongway.

Stateside Live also hosts top class action later in the day, with 2024 Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna taking on Nitrogen in Keeneland's Spinster Stakes at 10.16pm.