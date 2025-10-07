Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton and Southwell

We have a busy day’s racing on Tuesday with flat action from Brighton and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.30 Southwell - Universal Story and Tamaris look to complete hat-tricks

Universal Story and Tamaris both look to complete their hat-tricks in the attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap.

Jennie Candlish's filly Universal Story is up six-pounds for her previous two wins at Newcastle and round here eight days ago, latterly looking a much improved model, winning eased down at the line suggesting there's still more to come.

Tamaris hasn't been seen since impressing at Wolverhampton last April and clearly has had his issues but this prolific gelding knows how to win. It will be some feat if he's able to overcome this absence but shouldn't be ignored for the in-form James Owen team.

Alfie D rates best of the remainder.

4.45 Brighton - Dinah Myte bids to defy six-pound rise

Dinah Myte will bid to defy a six-pound rise in the weights as she takes on nine in the JenningsBet In Andover Handicap in the penultimate race at Brighton.

John Gallagher's filly brought up her first win over a mile at Ffos Las just over a week ago. Her form prior to this wasn't anything to write home about but she took a big step forward with an impressive display in South Wales and a reproduction of that effort should see her go close.

Top-rated Princess Pw is still a 10-race maiden and but drops to what should be a winnable mark and course and distance scorer Clipsham Noble rates best of the rest.

6.00 Southwell - Lady Wingalong and Noel Fox compete feature

Lady Wingalong and Noel Fox compete in the feature race on tonight's Southwell card, the Arc £1Million Bonus Has £150K Increase! Fillies' Handicap.

David Evans' six-year-old Lady Wingalong is a solid horse at the level, notching up six wins in 32 races, most notably at Newbury in August where she beat home eight rivals and this consistent sort looks sure to be involved.

Noel Fox moved from Ralph Beckett to Jennie Candlish's yard in July and looks to be returning to form with two solid recent runs, finishing fourth at Haydock and then going down by half a length at Southwell at the end of last month.

Soho Square looks the most unexposed in the field having run just the three times and now has her first start for Ed Bethell after switching from James Fanshawe.

Best of the rest

2.45 Brighton - Roman Spring looks to follow up course and distance success.

3.15 Brighton - Ciarrai Abu looks to get off the mark in the EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes on stable debut for Harry Eustace.