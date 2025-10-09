Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bath and Newcastle host competitive action live on Thursday

Watch every race from Bath and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday.

2.30 Bath - Term of Endearment and Fairy Glen seek Listed Beckford prize

Term of Endearment and Fairy Glen headline a top-class field for the Listed Beckford Stakes at Bath.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Fairy Glen, fourth in this race last year, has only run once since when second behind Palladium at Salisbury last month and that should put her spot on for a big run here.

Term Of Endearment, top rated on 105, ran a career best at York in May but has struggled to kick on since. Beaten favourite when midfield at Goodwood on her last start, she will appreciate this dip in class. Tom Marquand retains the ride and is in fine form after winning a big prize aboard Caballo De Mar in France at the weekend.

Johnny Murtagh saddles a rare UK runner with Oisin Murphy taking the ride on Siege Of Troy. She has plenty of form at this level but will need to bounce back from a lesser display in the Ebor, when she finished 15th - nine lengths behind the winner Ethical Diamond.

Unbeaten three-year-old Aequitas is worth a mention for David O'Meara, while Consecrated flies the flag for Cheveley Park - stepping up to a mile and six furlongs for the first time under Finley Marsh.

4.47 Bath - Recent winners Starproof and Toolatetonegotiate clash

Last-time winners Starproof and Toolatetonegotiate do battle in a trappy-looking BetWright Bangers N'Cash Fillies' Handicap.

Toolatetonegotiate got off the mark at the 17th attempt when keeping on nicely to claim a Lingfield handicap and this consistent performer must be feared if in similar mood. Oliver Carmichael's 7lb claim could be pivotal aboard this daughter of Havana Grey.

Starproof ran out a convincing winner at Kempton on her last start but must defy an 8lb hike in the weights if she is to follow up back on the grass for the William Muir and Chris Grassick combination.

Another to consider is Emma Lavelle's Silver Wraith, while Moe's Legacy has a solid profile after finishing third here last time.

4.55 Newcastle - Elemental Eye and La Cadalora headline

Elemental Eye faces La Cadalora in a strong Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Handicap at Newcastle.

La Cadalora is 0-7 in her career so far, but she ran with huge encouragement when just denied at Kempton at the start of this month and she holds obvious claims backed into handicap company under Billy Loughnane.

Iain Jardine's Elemental Eye scored by a whopping 10 lengths at Musselburgh eight days ago, powering through soft conditions to win comfortably. He will be fancied to go in again, but the drop in distance is a concern.

Best of the rest

Godolphin hand a first start to Dubawi filly Morning Rose in Newcastle's Free Race Replays On attheraces.com EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes. Wathnan Racing are also represented here with Proposal, who steps notably down in class for William Haggas after two underwhelming efforts so far.

The Shadwell-owned Shahik headlines the six-furlong Download The Raceday Ready App Maiden Stakes from Gosforth Park, but will have to see off Amo Racing's Zoiros, who showed real signs of improvement the last day at Thirsk after being gelded. Slot also enters calculations after finishing a runner-up when sent off a 66/1 chance on debut at Southwell recently.