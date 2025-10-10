Today on Sky Sports Racing: Persian War Novices' Hurdle showdown headlines jumps return at Chepstow

All eyes will be on South Wales this afternoon as Chepstow kicks off its National Hunt season with a quality eight-race card.

3.43 Chepstow - Queensbury Boy and Sticktotheplan headline Persian War field

The jumps are back, and all eyes will be on Queensbury Boy as he heads the market for this Grade 2 Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow.

The Harry Derham-trained six-year-old has won two of his three starts over hurdles and ended last season with a fifth in Grade 1 company at Punchestown. His trainer reports he is in great spirits, and he might be tough to beat under new pilot Paul O'Brien. Owner and former jockey David Maxwell has talked up his chances in the media during recent weeks, and all eyes will be on Monmouthshire to see if the hype is justified.

Sticktotheplan brings in some useful Irish form and he sports a first-time hood on debut for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen. The five-year-old steps up in distance here to a trip similar to when he won at Listowel back in May.

The Skelton yard's representative is Moneygarrow, who has not finished outside the first two in any of his four starts. The stable currently sit atop the trainers' championship and a victory here will increase their advantage even further.

Jack Hyde - who is owned by the Paddy Brennan Racing Club - made all to readily land the odds at Newton Abbot last month and he should be spot on for a big show here.

3.12 Chepstow - Le Milos and Courtland feature

Le Milos and Courtland feature among a field of nine for this Dragonbet Veterans' Handicap Chase.

Dan Skelton's Le Milos was last seen winning at Fakenham in May will have plenty of supporters if able to dominate under this 3lb penalty. The 10-year-old was third on his last visit to this track and may well go two better here.

Courtland rates the chief threat for the Mickey and James Bowen combination. He has an excellent record over fences but will have to bounce back from a slightly disappointing display last month when sent off a 6/5 favourite at Worcester. A step up in trip should help here for a trainer currently boasting a 38 per cent win ratio.

Others to note include top weight Hang In There, while Lord Accord has dropped to his last winning mark of 123.

4.17 Chepstow - Art Of Diplomacy & Coco Mademoiselle do battle

A red-hot looking dragonbet.co.uk "Chasing Excellence" Novices' Chase sees Art Of Diplomacy and Coco Mademoiselle take on some unexposed rivals.

Art Of Diplomacy has rattled off a five-timer over fences, not having to improve to score at Newton Abbot last month. He will concede weight all round but will hope to put his experience to good use under James Bowen.

Coco Mademoiselle notched up a third win over fences at Worcester narrowly landing skinny odds in the process. She will need to build on that if she is to follow up in this stronger race.

Double Powerful is rated 134 over hurdles and looks an exciting recruit to fencing after showing consistency over hurdles, whilst Paul Nicholls saddles second-season novice Welcom To Cartries.

Best of the rest

Also at Chepstow, Louis Veron seems an interesting newcomer in the 1.22pm Wasdell Group Novices' Hurdle. However, Tread Carefully and Frontier Prince will likely set the standard, alongside Matty's Getaway.

Masked Man (Twiston-Davies) and Doctors Hill (Hobbs and White) look the key players for the second division of the opener at 1.57pm, before Minniemum heads a field of eight for the Steve And Scott Half Centuries Mares' Handicap Chase (2.32pm).