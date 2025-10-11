Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow, Hexham and Wolverhampton

We have a busy day’s racing on Saturday with action from Chepstow, Hexham and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.20 Chepstow - Last year's hero Josh The Boss faces French Ship

Josh The Boss and French Ship are among a field of 18 for the feature Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow.

Josh The Boss made most when running out a decisive winner of this race last year before struggling to kick on subsequently. He is just 3lbs higher this year and a bold bid can be expected under Jamie Neild.

French Ship looked like a potential Silver Trophy contender when winning over this course and distance last season and this improving five-year-old will have plenty of supporters off a mark of 128.

Paul Nicholls saddles Knappers Hill who claimed this race in 2022 and has not been seen since winning the Rising Stars at Wincanton 700 days ago.

Others to note include Royal Infantry and Idy Wood.

2.45 - Destroytheevidence and Hoe Joly Smoke headline

The DragonBet / Native River Handicap Chase looks a cracker with Destroytheevidence and Hoe Joly Smoke headlining.

Destroytheevidence took the scalp of Haiti Couleurs on this card last year and he looks handicapped to go well off a 5lbs higher mark under Tom Bellamy.

Hoe Joly Smoke has a mixed profile over fences winning two of his five starts. He pulled up in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April and should appreciate the drop in distance and class.

Fergal O'Brien's Pull Again Green capitalised on a dropping mark when scoring twice over the summer and warrants respect with fitness on his side.

Last year's winner Neon Moon is another to consider.

4.20 Hexham - Pinot Rouge and Roger Pol clash

Pinot Rouge takes on Roger Pol in a trappy rendition of the Empower Her Stakes Handicap Hurdle at Hexham.

The Susan Corbett-trained Pinot Rouge comfortably claimed a course and distance handicap on her last start, and she will be hoping for rain if she is to follow up in this better grade.

Roger Pol, a facile winner at Uttoxeter earlier this month, is racking up a nice profile over hurdles and this steadily progressive seven-year-old rates a big danger under Isabelle Ryder.

Course winner Mohawk Chief is worth a mention despite being beaten favourite on his last start.

Best of the rest

1.35 Chepstow - Ammes looks to go 2-2 under a penalty.

2.10 Chepstow - The Kemble Brewery and My Friend Sean headline.

4.00 Chepstow - Intosomethinggood will be popular in four-year-old hurdle where Harry Derham saddles three runners.

12.40 Chantilly - Group Two contest where Hollie Doyle rides Tadej.

1.50 Chantilly - Listed race where Midak returns from a lay-off.

3.07 Chantilly - Listed affair.

5.50 Wolverhampton - Hvar sets a good standard in what looks an interesting novice contest.

7.20 Wolverhampton - The Bunt reappears after 566 days.

10.16 Keeneland - Simmering represents Ollie Sangster and Laurelin holds strong claims.

5.15am Caulfield - Group One Might And Power Stakes where Treasurethe Moment and Buckaroo clash.

6.30am Caulfield - Wodeton and Autumn boy set the standard in the Group One Caulfield Guineas.