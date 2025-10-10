Hollie Doyle: 'Ultra-tough' Tadej returns to Chantilly chasing Group Two honours in the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte

Hollie Doyle flies to France on Saturday to ride Archie Watson’s Tadej in the Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte and reveals her fancies for the big races at Newmarket.

Tadej bids for French success

I'm back in France on Saturday to partner Archie Watson's ultra-tough colt Tadej in the six-furlong Group Two Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte (12.40pm) at Chantilly - live on Sky Sports Racing.

It will be the third time I've ridden him in a Pattern race over there following his third in a Group Two at Chantilly in July and a hard-fought success at Group Three level in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville in August.

Since then he's been beaten in two valuable sales races, but he had excuses at York, when the race came too soon, and again at Doncaster, where he ran quite well under top weight - a hard task in those races.

The one we have to beat is clearly the Aga Khan Studs' colt Samangan, who won a Group Three over course and distance a few weeks ago and looks very progressive. That said, we have a good draw and a willing attitude, so I'm hoping for the best.

Hoping Sunshine is hot in Kempton finale

I have five chances on the All-Weather at Kempton on Friday night, and I'm hoping Sunshine Mag will be worth staying out late for in the Try Unibet's New Smartview Racecards Handicap (8.15pm).

Jane Chapple-Hyam's colt has a good, low draw (stall one) and has been given a chance at the weights since making his handicap debut at Newbury in August.

I also ride Project Incheon for Archie (Watson) in the Bet £20 Get £20 With Unibet Nursery (4.38pm) earlier on the card. He lost all chance when hampered at Salisbury last time but is capable of better in first-time blinkers after running well over course and distance on his handicap debut.

Eve can crown great season in Dewhurst

I'm rooting for the excellent Eve Johnson Houghton's unbeaten colt Zavateri in the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes (3.00pm) at Newmarket on Saturday.

Eve's had a remarkable season, spearheaded by her lovely son of Without Parole who took his excellent form to a whole new level by winning the Group One National Stakes in Ireland last month.

He gets on so well with Charlie Bishop and fought hard to get the better of Aidan O'Brien's Royal Ascot winner Gstaad at the Curragh, so I'm hoping he can confirm that form - and with it his Classic credentials.

I do think John and Thady Gosden's Oxagon is a good horse who didn't look out of place in the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster behind Aidan O'Brien's subsequent Group One winner Puerto Rico, so I'd expect him to figure too.

Manxman has score to settle in Cesarewitch

Manxman has a score to settle in the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (3.40pm) at Newmarket after being awarded the race in the stewards' room 12 months ago and then losing it in a well-publicised appeal.

This year's likely favourite Alphonse Le Grande - a horse I won the Northumberland Vase on last summer - was reinstated having finished a nose in front of Simon and Ed Crisford's stayer and poses an obvious threat once again, despite being on a high-enough mark.

However, Manxman returned to form with a brave performance in heavy ground at Goodwood and has the assistance of talented five-pound-claimer Jack Callan, who is riding really well and deserves his chance to shine in a famous race like this.

I'd also like to see Andrew Balding's improving three-year-old Belgravian go well for Nicola Currie. He creeps into the handicap off a featherweight and gets a useful nine-pound weight-for-age allowance too.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft