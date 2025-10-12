Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow hosts competitive jumps action

We have competitive jumps action on Sunday with an intriguing card at Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.17 Chepstow - Progressive pair Celtic Dino and Tutti Quanti clash

Sam Thomas saddled the 1-2 in the DragonBet 'Welsh Champion' Hurdle last year with Lump Sum seeing off Steel Ally and Celtic Dino will take plenty of beating in here.

A solid third when favourite at Aintree on his final start of last season, a five-pound rise seems fair, and his trainer is sure to have him ready to roll.

Tutti Quanti catches the eye for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden. This improving five-year-old is likely to head over fences at some point but may capitalise on a mark of 132 beforehand.

Listentoyourheart and Wilful top a list of alternatives.

2.42 Chepstow - Top hurdler Blueking d'Oroux tackles fences

Classy hurdler Blueking d'Oroux makes his chasing debut in this Tom Malone Bloodstock Novices' Chase.

Rated 151 over hurdles, Paul Nicholls' six-year-old is a dual Grade Two winner and he makes plenty of appeal under Harry Cobden.

The Dan Skelton-trained Doyen Quest looks the most likely to chase home the favourite. Successful at Warwick on his fencing debut in May, he disappointed next time but may strip fitter here.

Speculatrix is worth a mention for the Gordon Elliott team.

3.52 Chepstow - Saint Segal and Il Ridoto contest strong handicap

A fiercely competitive DragonBet John Ayres Memorial Handicap Chase sees Saint Segal and Il Didoto feature.

Saint Segal, only fourth in this race last year, went from strength to strength last season and finished with a victory over this course and distance in April. He will prove dangerous if able to dominate from the front.

Il Ridoto was fifth in here last year before landing the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham. He is now just a pound higher and cannot be ruled out.

Recent Worcester victor Mount Tempest has each-way claims.

Best of the rest

4.27 Chepstow - Last year's winner Washington and Bucephalus contest a warm Handicap and Willy Twiston-Davies gave the loveable rogue Moveit Like Minnie a good shout on the channel.

5.02 Chepstow - Point-to-point scorer Cooltobecareless contests decent bumper.

3.25 Auteuil - Grade Two Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy.

Sha Tin - Probert, Atzeni and co in action.

9.12 Keeneland - Grade Two contest where Future Is Now features.