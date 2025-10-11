Newmarket: Gewan springs surprise with impressive Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes success for Andrew Balding

Gewan caused a 25-1 shock in what looked a top-class renewal of the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Impressive in winning the Acomb Stakes at York, the Andrew Balding-trained grey then disappointed in soft ground behind subsequent Group One winner Puerto Rico in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

James Doyle was always in the front rank on the Night Of Thunder colt and injected significant pace into the race three furlongs out.

With Gstaad, Distant Storm and the previously unbeaten Zavateri all suddenly three lengths in arrears, Gewan just had to keep going and he did so in style, beating Aidan O'Brien's 7-4 favourite Gstaad, who had been keen early on, by three-quarters of a length, with Distant Storm third and Zavateri fourth.

Balding won the Dewhurst in 2022 with Chaldean, who also took the Acomb and famously went on to win the 2000 Guineas the following season.

"We were saying before the race that he was overpriced, because his York performance was very good and we thought you had to forgive him Doncaster," said the Kingsclere trainer. "So we weren't without a hope, but you've still got to come and do it.

"He was given a brilliant ride by James and he's a very good horse, this.

Image: Winning jockey James Doyle celebrates Dewhurst Stakes glory

"The soft ground didn't help at Doncaster, but I don't think it was just that, for whatever reason he wasn't at his best. But he was today.

"He's very similar to Chaldean, but the only thing he hasn't done is win at Doncaster, they've followed the same route.

"If you could forgive that Doncaster run he came here with every chance as the Acomb form was rock solid. It's a relief, but his work at home suggested he would play a part today."

Doyle added: "He killed them off between the three and the two and coped with the track so well.

"There was no fluke whatsoever about that, he felt like a good horse. He quickened up very smartly and I knew he wouldn't get caught."

Beylerbeyi and Loughnane star in Cesarewitch

Billy Loughnane showed just why so many believe he is a future champion jockey when bringing Beylerbeyi from last to first to win the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap.

Ian Williams has worked wonders with the five-year-old since picking him up cheaply from France and he was winning for the eighth time for the yard.

Sent off at 7-1 and improving the best part of 20lb this season, the only doubt heading into the race was would he stay the two-mile-two-furlong Newmarket trip.

He had finished second in the Mallard at Doncaster over a mile and three-quarters, the furthest he had tackled on the Flat, but Loughnane could be spotted travelling sweetly from a long way out.

It soon became a question of if he would get a run but a smaller field than normal helped in that regard and when Dawn Rising drifted to his right, Loughnane pounced and he went on to win by a length and a quarter.

Image: Beylerbeyi was too good in the Cesarewitch

Dawn Rising stayed on for second, with Willie Mullins' Bunting third and Divine Comedy fourth.

"He's obviously a horse who is improving and my hardest part was getting him down to the start and switching him off," said Loughnane.

"He bit his tongue on the way down and he was a ball of sweat, but it definitely didn't stop him. All he's done is improve all year.

"Once he found a nice rhythm, he picked up and extended well. I knew he would always finish off but didn't know how far he would stay and I was just trying to nurse him into it and in the last furlong he kept on really well."

He went on: "I'm in dreamland this season and very lucky to be riding for such good people. Winning big handicaps is always good and it's great to give Ian a big winner."