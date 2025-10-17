Today on Sky Sports Racing: Uttoxeter and Newcastle host live action

Minella Rescue and Lookaway do battle in today's feature race from Uttoxeter - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.32 Uttoxeter - Minella Rescue and Lookaway contest classy feature

Minella Rescue and Lookaway headline a field of in this Bagley & Rylance 80th Celebration Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

Lookaway will be making his seasonal reappearance, having scored on one of his two starts over fences last season. He reverts to hurdles having undergone a wind operation and this course and distance winner rates a fascinating contender, currently boasting a 100% record at the Midlands track.

Minella Rescue warrants plenty of respect having finished second off 3lb lower in June. Now in the colours of Simon Boucher, this lad will be boosted by the services of Sean Bowen - who replaces his namesake Sean Dylan Bowen, who rode him on the Flat in the Chester Stakes.

Masked Dance finished second the last twice, most recently by the barest of margins to the smart Ile De Jersey at Aintree. Making his seasonal reappearance, she should fare well despite stepping up in Grade.

Into The Park and Brave Knight are worth a mention for powerful connections.

4.55 Newcastle - Inappropriate faces Census in strong opener

The opening Border Minstrel Sunday Lunch Handicap looks a belter with Inappropriate among a field of 13.

Jedd O'Keeffe's four-year-old enjoyed a successful season over hurdles, winning on two occasions and he switches to the Flat having undergone wind surgery. A mark of 76 looks fair and he rates an obvious player under Jack Garritty.

Census scored on the second of his three starts and enters handicaps off a what looks a workable mark of 80. Jack Mitchell takes the ride, and he is expected to progress with racing for a stable that have come on leaps and bounds in the past year.

Niminy Piminy has finished runner-up on her last two starts and she looks ready for this step up in trip.

6.00 Newcastle - Romeo Montague and Love Olivia clash

A competitive-looking Happy Birthday Stuart From Probio-Energy Nursery Handicap sees last-time winner Romeo Montague face Love Olivia.

The Richard Spencer-trained Romeo Montague won at the third time of asking at Lingfield last month and may do better now tackling handicaps.

Ed Bethell's Pull The Rug relished the step up to six furlongs when getting off the mark at Leicester and a 6lb hike in the weights might not stop her following up.

The class-dropping Love Olivia will find this easier than when running at Doncaster and this Listed placed filly will be popular to concede weight all round. Amo Racing's retained rider David Egan is once again on board this daughter of Havana Grey, who will be well-fancied in the market.

Best of the rest

Uttoxeter's QuinnBet Daily Free Bet 'Chasing Excellence' Beginners' Chase (1.47pm) sees Dartan (Sarah Humphrey) and Laurens Bay (Jamie Snowden) in a head-to-head match race, before My Friend Sean chases the four-timer in the 4.07pm Eaton Hall Shooting Ground Handicap Chase. He will have to be on his A game however, since Mister Cessna will pose a threat for Fergal O'Brien.

Up at Newcastle, the Central - A Decade Running Purely Belta Selling Stakes (6.30pm) is the stage for a showdown between veterans Empirestateofmind and Tempus, the former of whom has rediscovered his mojo of late after somewhat losing his way at Haydock in early September.