Ascot tips: Ombudsman, Calandagan and Delacroix all nominated for Champion Stakes gold

Host Kate Tracey was joined to preview an action-packed Saturday of racing from Ascot with Declan Rix and Sam Boswell. They went through the racing from Qipco British Champions Day, which stages an exciting seven-race card.

The team had a specific look through the British Champions Stakes, which sees some of the best thoroughbreds in training clash at 4.05pm live on Sky Sports Racing.

Ombudsman, Calandagan and Delacroix - who have all claimed Group 1 honours this term - are towwards the top of the market for this blockbuster showdown.

Declan Rix

"This race is incredible. You have horses rated 116 coming here at 20/1, which shows the standard. Ballydoyle and Godolphin have pacemakers in the race so the best horse should win. That is Ombudsman and the Gosden team that train him deserve a lot of credit for how he's been campaigned. They didn't rush him last year as they said he was quite immature. He returned this year in the Brigadier Gerard where he was beaten but he was giving weight away and [lacked] race fitness.

"His Prince Of Wales's Stakes run at Royal Ascot was nothing short of remarkable! The traffic he encountered turning for home and for him to still put in that performance was ridiculous. He quickened past nice horses like they were nothing. His defeat to Delacroix in the Eclipse was a quick turnaround. A well run race on quick ground will suit him and that's what he will get tomorrow. He's running to 127 and 128 rating which means he should outclass here and finish his career before going to stud in style."

Host Kate Tracey

"I'm going with Calandagan. He's a horse I have a love-hate relationship with given his ability, taking on his willingness. I doubted whether he had the ability to go through with a performance, and we saw that in the King George when beating Kalpana. I sided against him that day but that run was perfect and he has been put away for this race since.

"I'm not perturbed by the step down in trip given the pace that looks on and he will love the rattling fast ground. He is not like the typical French horses than love the soft ground he wants it as firm as possible. He adds another fascinating angle to one of the races of the century."

Sam Boswell

"If this isn't race of the season than I don't know what is. The supporting cast is strong but the top three in the market have a solid hold on the race. At the prices Delacroix is an insulting price having beaten Ombudsman. He's a little bit younger so gets the weight of the other runners and he's rated 126, which doesn't mean he's out of it all.

"Christophe Soumillon rode him the last day in the Irish Champions Stakes where he was an impressive winner and got to know the horse in Ryan Moore's absence. He got the job and has got the better of the favourite in the Eclipse. I really want to see this three-year-old cement him as one of the best this year and at 7/2 he's a good bet for me."