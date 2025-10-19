Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sedgefield and Longchamp feature live on Sunday as Bay City Roller and Dubai Honour clash in Paris

We have a busy day's racing on Sunday with jumps action from Sedgefield as well as Group and Listed racing from ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Dubai Honour and Bay City Roller clash in Group Two

Bay City Roller and Dubai Honour do battle in what should be a fascinating Group Two Prix du Conseil de Paris.

George Scott has always held Bay City Roller in the highest regard and, after finishing a close second in the Prix Dollar at the track last time, he will be expected to hit the frame here.

Dubai Honour, a four-time Group One winner, showed his wellbeing when chasing home Goliath in Baden-Baden last month and a reproduction of that would see him involved.

Andre Fabre's Yellow Jersey remains unexposed and is preferred to stablemate Junko, while Convergent is another for the shortlist.

4.06 Sedgefield - 2023 winner Tommie Beau faces Bumpy Evans

Previous winner Tommie Beau takes on Bumpy Evans in the Michael Watson Civils & Groundworks Durham National at Sedgefield.

Seamus Mullins' veteran chaser has been a fine servant for his connections but is without success since August 2024. He arrives on a mark six pounds lower than when third in this race last year and he cannot be ruled out.

Bumpy Evans recorded his fifth win in his last six starts when scoring at Warwick and he looks capable of building on that off a nine-pound higher mark.

Others to note include last-time winners Bagheera Ginge and Ivane.

4.41 Sedgefield - Zanndabad and Dickens feature

A trappy affair with Zanndabad and Dickens among a field of five for the Ne3 Limited Handicap Hurdle.

The Jennie Candlish-trained Dickens has won four of his six starts for the trainer but could not justify favouritism over this course and distance 11 days ago. He heads up in grade again and the handicapper may have his measure.

Zanndabad, rated 92 on the Flat, has struggled to win over hurdles but will be suited by the switch to handicap company.

Park Annonciade must be feared on the pick of his form as he debuts for trainer Sarah Humphreys.

Best of the rest

3.00 Sedgefield - Archie Watson's useful Flat runner Scarlet Moon makes his debut over hurdles.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Listed Prix Casimir Delamarre - Royal runner Rainbows Edge features for Oisin Murphy and John and Thady Gosden.

9.10am Sha Tin - G2 Sha Tin Trophy - Last year's winner Galaxy Patch faces Voyage Bubble.

7.40am Kyoto - G1 Shuka Sho - Japanese 1,000 Guineas heroine Embroidery will be looking to make amends after disappointing in the Japanese Oaks.