British Champions Day: Trawlerman scoops Long Distance Cup honours for Gosden team

Trawlerman reiterated his dominance of the staying division when leading home a one-two for John and Thady Gosden in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

The Godolphin-owned bay was the 5-6 favourite under William Buick and was patiently ridden around the two-mile trip before being sent for home as the field turned the final bend.

Stablemate Sweet William went with him and was closing all the while under Robert Havlin, but he could not close the gap and it was the favourite who prevailed by a length and a half with Al Qareem back in third, beaten 12 lengths.

John Gosden said: "They are two lovely horses - one seven, one six (years old) - great staying horses and they are part of the family at home.

"He led the other day in the Lonsdale at York. When the others want to take a pull and a breather, that's when he says 'no, we're going two miles and a proper gallop' and as soon as that happens William takes it up.

"As soon as they came into the straight, he probably idled a bit but the other horse was running him down so it was a great performance from both.

"Sweet William has won the Doncaster Cup two years running and the crowd had a hell of a roar because they saw the pink colours coming and thought he was going to catch him. They are great horses and it's a great way to start the day.

"There was a moment a furlong out I thought Sweet William might get him but then he didn't. We'll put them both away until next year and both will have a run before the Gold Cup.

"Trawlerman is such a relentless galloper, I couldn't be more thrilled with him. It's late in the year for him as well, he's been on the go a long time. It's a pleasure to race here on good ground, the time was pretty smart so it's wonderful to have Champions Day on proper, decent good ground. These are the types of horses that bring people through the gates."

Philippa Cooper owns and bred Sweet William via her Normandie Stud and said: "The plan was to put him asleep at the back and I was hoping Aidan O'Brien's 88-handicapper (Saratoga) was going to spoil it for Trawlerman but it didn't happen.

"Rab (Havlin) thought he was going to win but then Trawlerman just had that little bit extra and was able to pull away a bit more and we were also coming to our end as well. There was no 'if only' and it is what it is, but we've got closer to Trawlerman.

"It's probably a career best if you judge it on how close he got to Trawlerman but also the way he picked up, he picks up and tries now whereas before he was called bad names - you couldn't say now he's a horse who doesn't try.

"He's going to race on and he's going to be 20 years in the paddock so I can't retire him - he won't be a happy hacker in retirement, he would deck everyone.

"We'll be careful with him and this was his sixth race this year and I was hoping to put him away for the year after he won the Doncaster Cup but we wanted to help John try to pick up some money for the trainers' championship and it all helps."

Karl Burke trains the third-placed Al Qareem for Nick Bradley Racing, and added: "He wears his heart on his sleeve and he always tries his best. He's got within 12 lengths of the best two stayers in Britain and we chanced our arm with it only being five runners and he's picked up around £60,000 today.

"He's an absolute star for the yard and I would say that is it for the year now. He's had a hard campaign and we can put him away now and hopefully do it all again next year.

"He loves slow ground and over a shorter trip you can be really aggressive on him. He just lacks that turn of foot the really good horses have but he's up against Trawlerman today, who is in a league of his own in this division.

"He loves coming here so hopefully we can come here plenty next year and maybe defend the Cumberland Lodge he's won three years on the bounce."