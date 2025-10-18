British Champions Day: Calandagan claims Champion Stakes crown in style for Graffard and Barzalona

Calandagan was all class to stride to a smart success in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The 15-8 French raider, trained by Francis-Henri Graffard and owned by the Aga Khan Studs, was ridden by Mickael Barzalona in a quality field of 11.

John and Thady Gosden's Ombudsman was the 13-8 favourite and the two horses were at the fore in the home straight, but it was Calandagan who held the upper hand to prevail by two and a quarter lengths, upgrading last year's second place behind Anmaat.

Ombudsman was second with 28-1 shot Almaqam a further length and three-quarters back in third.

Graffard said: "He's a fantastic horse, his work coming into this race was incredible and he loves this track.

"Mickael knows him very well and when he got him into stride in the straight, he was so good to watch. Ombudsman was trying to challenge him but he couldn't get past my very good horse.

"We were dropping back in distance today and I think he has been showing he is very efficient over further at a mile and a half this year. I kept him fresh and haven't been greedy with him and he's paying us back now, he's a real star. We all love horse racing and it was a beautiful race to watch.

"Last year we were on the inner course, he had an inside draw and it was very tactical and everything went against us. I was very upset with myself and the instructions I gave the jockey last year, but we know him well now and he's shown there he is a fantastic horse.

"I was very stressed before the race as I was unsure what the tactics should be, but it worked out well and it's easy when you have a champion."

Graffard saddled Daryz to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe earlier this month and he added: "It's been a fantastic season and we've got some real champions in the yard. We've been able to shuffle them around and give breaks to the horses and wait for the right races.

"Instead of running in the Irish Champion Stakes or on Arc weekend, he was having a break and the last gallop with Daryz was interesting. When you watch a gallop like that, it is unbelievable.

"I was always confident he would battle today and when he travels and quickens like he does, the only thing you can say is he is a fantastic horse."

Barzalona said: "It was a tough race and I'm so proud of Calandagan for showing his best today against the likes of Ombudsman and Delacroix.

"I knew Delacroix was in front of me and Ombudsman behind me and when I saw Delacroix was struggling to maintain the gallop, I knew it was then my turn to do my job and when I asked him he picked up very well.

"I could feel Ombudsman coming beside me but I had a lot of confidence my lad would keep going. Once he finds his rhythm he is a very powerful horse."

On his fine October, that included victory aboard Daryz in the Arc, he added: "It's not something that will happen every year so I will enjoy it a lot."

Nemone Routh, French racing manager for the Aga Khan Studs, said: "It's been an unbelievable couple of weeks and an unbelievable year really.

"I'm so happy to see this horse win like this, he is a very special horse, and to do it over a mile and a quarter now, no one was getting near him today. Mickael said 'when I unleash him, no one will overtake him'.

"He annihilated Aventure in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and has then gone on to win the King George and now this. He's got the most incredible stride and he can accelerate and he's so exciting.

"He will go to the Japan Cup now, we were looking for a prep for Japan and then Francis decided to try to become champion horse here - I'm pleased we didn't go for the Group Two tomorrow at Longchamp now!

"He's a gelding so you will keep seeing him and he loves coming here. I'm sure he will be back here for the King George but then we've got Daryz now as well, so it will be interesting.

"First we'll go to Japan and then maybe Dubai and I imagine he'll keep travelling, but he's an amazing horse and it's really exciting to have him."