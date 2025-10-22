Galopin Des Champs: Willie Mullins' star could miss John Durkan Chase at Punchestown

Galopin Des Champs could miss his planned reappearance in the John Durkan Memorial at Punchestown next month after suffering a minor setback.

The dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner has finished third in the last two editions of the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One and trainer Willie Mullins had hoped to follow a tried-and-tested route this season.

But speaking to Sporting Life on Wednesday afternoon, the British and Irish champion trainer said: "Unfortunately I've had a little hold-up with him for the last couple of weeks.

"If I can get him to the John Durkan I will but I'm not sure I'll be able to get him there. He's just had that little hold-up and would need to hit everything right to make it.

"I'm not going to press him hard to get him there and one less run this time won't be any harm to him if it turns out that way but after that I'd like to keep to his schedule.

"I know he's nine going 10, but I think that's still that's young enough. Something like Leopardstown at Christmas would be a starting point if he missed Punchestown or we could turn around and go down to Tramore [on New Year's Day] There are options for him.

"He seems fine now, but I did miss a few days with him. If Punchestown happens, it happens."