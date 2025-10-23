Unbridled The Dinner: Will Constitution Hill prove Paddy Brennan wrong again as Nicky Henderson plots new season plans

Paddy Brennan has once again questioned the big-race capabilities of Constitution Hill as he sat down with the star horse’s connections for a very special episode of Unbridled.

Joining Paddy and fellow host Matt Chapman in Lambourn, trainer Nicky Henderson, jockey Nico de Boinville and owner Michael Buckley were the special guests as Brennan was forced to pay up, having promised a dinner if Constitution Hill won the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton last year.

During the meal, the upcoming season was discussed, plus updates on Jonbon, Lulamba, Sir Gino and some new recruits, but it was inevitably Constitution Hill who was the main topic of debate.

The 2023 Champion Hurdle winner has made headlines with his tales of ups and downs ever since he graced the track, none more so than last season when looking back to his best before two consecutive falls at Cheltenham and Aintree were followed by a hugely disappointing effort in Ireland.

"I think we're confident enough to say we're happy," Henderson said. "He looks unbelievable.

"I don't think I've ever seen him look better or move so well, that's the big difference. We're in a different camp to where we were last year."

That drew a laugh from Buckley, perhaps nervous of the kind of hype which has followed his star from the very start.

Asked by Chapman if his belief in Constitution Hill has been questioned after last season's falls, Buckley said: "It's not a question of not being a believer but I play it down.

"I think about him enough, I don't have to talk about him."

Henderson: Of course we're worried by The New Lion

Constitution Hill could meet current Champion Hurdle favourite The New Lion when he reappears in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing, at the end of November.

Chapman quizzed the Seven Barrows trainer on whether Dan Skelton's runner would scare him: "Of course he would. He's very good but we'd be more than hopeful.

"When Constitution Hill was at his pomp, it's rather like Sprinter Sacre. In his first innings, he was unbeatable. In his second innings, we were vulnerable, but we got there.

"Constitution Hill at his original height, they'd have to be mighty good to beat him. We just have to hope we're there."

For the second successive season, Brennan was drawn into a bet against Constitution Hill, agreeing to house one of his syndicate horses with Henderson if the former Champion Hurdle winner lands two Grade One prizes in the upcoming campaign.

"I look back at Sprinter Sacre winning the 2016 Champion Chase after I thought the game was up. That was one of the greatest training performances I've ever seen.

"If you can get Constitution Hill back to do that next year, I take my hat off to you. I can't see it, but I've been wrong before!"